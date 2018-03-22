HARRISONBURG — Within two minutes of Sean O’Regan stepping away from the podium at O’Neill’s Grill on Tuesday, he went into scramble mode.

Due to the inclement weather, James Madison University was set to shut down at 1:45 p.m., leaving O’Regan roughly an hour and 15 minutes to organize a practice while he still could. By 1 p.m. the second-year women’s basketball coach had wrangled together his team for a quick practice, knowing how vital that time would be for his team’s preparation for a third-round WNIT matchup at West Virginia.

“We went 45 minutes really hard,” O’Regan said Wednesday. “It was actually one of our better practices all year; they know there’s an end point.”

The Dukes were unable to practice Wednesday because the university was closed, a main factor in their game against the Mountaineers getting pushed back from today to Friday at 5:30 p.m. O’Regan said there were brief discussions about JMU traveling this morning to Morgantown, W.Va., and playing at 7 p.m. like originally scheduled, but the canceled practice made that idea unfair to his team.

“I offered [traveling and playing the same day] to the WNIT and our administration, but both didn’t feel like it was the right move as far as having a fair game,” O’Regan said. “I felt extremely uncomfortable going today, but I would have done that if we could have practiced today. Once [JMU athletics director Jeff Bourne] told me we weren’t going to be able to practice today, it was like I can’t practice the day before the game, it seems wrong.

“Now I certainly feel a lot better about the safety of our travel knowing we can let this snow fall, get it all taken care of and have that extra day of travel.”

The missed practice shouldn’t harm JMU’s preparations, O’Regan said, because it simply shifts his practice plans back a day. The coach said he normally doesn’t introduce an opponent until the day before a game, so today’s practice will be similar to what O’Regan would have done Wednesday.

However, he said Tuesday’s practice was critical to put his mind at ease about whether the Dukes (23-10) would be prepared for the challenge of facing the Mountaineers (23-11), who were a preseason top-25 team.

“Now that we’re playing on Friday, essentially you still have two days of practice before the game,” O’Regan said. “If I didn’t get practice in [Tuesday], I’d be a little more fearful of how it was going to affect us.

“The day before the game is when we really go into the other team. They might be doing something two days in practice that they don’t know is West Virginia. They can assume, of course, but we’re not talking about Chania Ray or Teana Muldrow or anything like that until the day before.

“It doesn’t throw us as off as one would think because we can go [today] and start right from there. It’s no different for them in our players’ perspective in

their preparation.”

The only downside to the postponement, O’Regan said, is that the winner between St. John’s and Duquesne — currently still scheduled for today at St. John’s — will have an extra day of preparation. However, O’Regan added that doesn’t matter too much at this time of the year.

Helping matters for the Dukes is the fact they played the Red Storm on Dec. 9, a 81-64 road loss.

No players were made available for interviews Wednesday because the university was closed and the team did not practice.