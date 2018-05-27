STONY BROOK, N.Y. - Consider the women's lacrosse world shaken, the James Madison Dukes are the national champions.

Senior Haley Warden scored four goals and won the final draw control herself as the Dukes survived Boston College 16-15 in Stony Brook, N.Y.

Hanna Haven and Elena Romesburg both scored three goals and added an assist while senior Kristen Gaudian tallied a hat trick as well. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Molly Dougherty made seven saves behind a defense that held Boston College to one goal in 21:19 of the second half as it rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a three-goal lead.

It is JMU's first ever national championship in women's lacrosse and fourth overall as a school.