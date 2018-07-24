



BALTIMORE – To no surprise, the two-time defending outright Colonial Athletic Association football champion was tabbed to win the league again this season.

James Madison is the preseason favorite in the CAA – earning 21 of 24 first-place votes to top the poll – the conference announced Tuesday morning at its annual media day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The voting panel consisted of the 12 coaches and a media relations director from each school.

The Dukes, who have won 18 straight CAA contests, come off of back-to-back appearances in the FCS championship game - winning it all two years ago by beating Youngstown State and falling last season to North Dakota State.

"It's probably been the best summer we've had," third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. "As far as our players' attitude, their work ethic and everyone being on the same page.

"It's a deal where the guys in our program are as prepared for fall camp as they ever have been and that's because of whatever you want to attribute it to – year three with continuity, experienced leaders that know the expectation, or that we should have won the championship game and we're a little ticked off about it."

JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson was named CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and was one of six Dukes to be placed on the All-CAA Preseason Team along with senior running back Marcus Marshall, junior offensive lineman Jahee Jackson, senior defensive lineman Darrious Carter, senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland and sophomore punter Harry O'Kelly. The six choices were a league high.

Robinson was an All-American last year when he tallied 51 tackles, seven interceptions and nine pass breakups.

New Hampshire senior quarterback Trevor Knight was named the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and the Wildcats, who got two first-place votes, were slotted behind JMU at No. 2 in the poll.

Delaware, Stony Brook, Elon and Villanova round out the projected top half of the league in that order. Only five points separated the Seawolves, Phoenix and Wildcats.

From No. 7 to No. 9 sits Richmond, Maine and Albany. The three teams that fell behind from 10 to 12 are Towson, William & Mary and Rhode Island.