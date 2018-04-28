HARRISONBURG — If ticket sales are any indication, James Madison football fans can’t wait to see how the Dukes respond from their national title game loss in January.

On Friday, Mike Carpenter, the school’s assistant athletic director for ticketing and customer relations, said JMU has sold about 800 more season-ticket packages for the 2018 season than it did at this time last year when the program was coming off winning its first FCS championship since 2004.

“We’re trending ahead,” Carpenter said. “And last year was a good year for us. We increased last year’s total by about 500 from the previous year, so we’re seeing some good growth over the last two years.”

Carpenter said the school sold about 6,500 season tickets for all of last season, and already is at approximately 3,400 for this fall with a little more than two weeks to go until its May 15 priority renewal deadline.

“That’s the day our existing season-ticket holders have until to renew by,” he said. “Their seats are saved until that time frame.

“Then after that date, we know what our renewals looks like, who’s in, who’s out, and then we’re able to start assigning new seats and new orders.”

About 90 percent of the 3,400 tickets sold so far have come from renewals, according to Carpenter.

The team will play a five-game home schedule and kickoff times were announced earlier this month.

For its home opener, JMU will welcome Robert Morris to Harrisonburg on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. The Dukes’ first Colonial Athletic Association home game is set for 3:30 p.m. against William & Mary (Sept. 22). The family weekend game against Elon (Oct. 6) kicks off at 1:30 p.m., and homecoming against Stony Brook on Oct. 27 starts at 3:30 p.m. Senior day against Rhode Island has a 2 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 10.

JMU is 17-0 at Bridgeforth Stadium and has played five postseason games at home under third-year coach Mike Houston.

“Then about 10 percent of that [3,400] are new folks who have come on board,” Carpenter said. “So those numbers get a little clearer after the deadline, but we’re seeing a good group of both, and I think the experience of the last two years has really driven the renewal number high, so folks that have been coming back are having a good time and the team hasn’t lost at home in a while.”

Once the renewal deadline passes, the athletic department will continue to sell season tickets all the way up through the week of the first home game.

Single-game tickets go on sale July 1.

Carpenter said season ticket holders receive complimentary parking and get to lock in the location of their seats for the entire season, with the opportunity to keep those same seats for the postseason.

“Playoff tickets are priced about the same of what our regular-season games are,” Carpenter said. “Homecoming and family weekend are a little higher for a single-game purchase, so that’s also why some people buy the season tickets rather than having to buy that high price for two games. The season-ticket package levels it out throughout the season.

“And the playoff tickets are the same price for season-ticket holders as they are for other folks, but they have the opportunity to buy their seats, which is a better seat. That’s a nice perk.”

The most season tickets JMU sold was in 2011, when about 7,500 were bought for the first year of expanded Bridgeforth Stadium. Carpenter said his staff’s goal for 2018 is to sell 7,000 season tickets.