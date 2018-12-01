HAMILTON, N.Y. – There will not be a third straight trip to Frisco, Texas for James Madison.

“That’s a game I thought we were going to win,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “We just couldn’t make a couple of plays there late.”

JMU’s season ended abruptly in the second round of the FCS playoffs when Colgate kicker Chris Puzzi booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Dukes 23-20 on Saturday at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y.

The kick for 3 that slid just inside the right upright sent No. 8-seed Colgate (10-1) onto the quarterfinals and prevented JMU (9-4) from making a run to its third consecutive appearance in the FCS national title game.

Puzzi’s game-winning field goal followed a failed fake punt attempt for JMU.

On a fourth-and-5 with less than three minutes to play, Dukes punter Harry O’Kelly took off from the Colgate 41-yard line but was denied shy of the first-down spot to end JMU’s final possession and its last crack to win in regulation.

“That’s a situation of the game where you expect that,” said Colgate coach Dan Hunt, who added his team had spent extra time in practice throughout the week preparing to defend a fake.

Before Colgate’s Nick Alvarez and Milton Braasch II stunned O’Kelly, the punter had successfully converted all four of his fakes including one in last year’s title game against North Dakota State.

“It’s a called fake,” Houston said. “It’s a read on the end by the punter and if it doesn’t develop then he kicks it. But it was there pre-snap and I felt like if we punted it back down, then we wouldn’t get the ball back.”

Colgate controlled time of possession for 35 minutes largely because the Dukes kept turning the ball over.

JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci threw five interceptions his team couldn’t overcome.

“I played terrible,” DiNucci said. “Five interceptions, it can’t happen at any level. I don’t care if it’s middle school, high school or professional level, so I’m going to put that on me.

“I had my worst game probably of my career.”

After the fifth interception, Houston pulled DiNucci for a series and inserted redshirt freshman Gage Moloney.

Houston said the decision was to let DiNucci calm down.

“I felt like he was really, really pressing,” Houston said. “It was one of those gut-feeling things as a coach, and I think I’m getting to know Ben really well and the big thing I told him was to ‘relax and go play.’”

To DiNucci’s credit, when he reentered, he led the Dukes on a game-tying scoring drive.

DiNucci completed a screen pass to running back Cardon Johnson for 13 yards and Johnson had two carries for 24 yards on the series before the quarterback finished off the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown to knot the game at 20 with 8:22 to go.

JMU had let a 13-6 lead slip away when Colgate scored two third-quarter touchdowns as quarterback Grant Breneman broke past the defense on a 32-yard run and also threw a 14-yard touchdown to wide receiver Owen Rockett.

“Most of the stuff that popped there in the third quarter, it wasn’t anything different they were doing,” Houston said. “They were executing very well and we made some mistakes.”

Breneman, who threw for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, said, “We just stuck to what we knew.”

Those two touchdowns were the only touchdowns Colgate scored all game, but Breneman’s 26-yard pass to Rockett two plays after O’Kelly’s failed fake punt flipped the field and gave the Raiders the opportunity for their game-winner.

As Hunt and his players scrambled and jumped to find someone to celebrate with, the Dukes walked off the field in disbelief.

A season was ended, and careers came to a close for those JMU seniors – Johnson, running back Trai Sharp, running back Marcus Marshall, defensive end Darrious Carter, cornerback Jimmy Moreland, kicker Tyler Gray and special teamer Robert Carter Jr. – who helped shape the program.

“You look at Cardon Johnson,” Houston said while on the verge of tears, but strong enough to never shed one. “He was on the last JMU team that didn’t go to the playoffs.

“So when you’re talking about the senior class, you’re talking about the class that took JMU from a five-year drought with no appearances, no wins in the playoffs to back-to-back trips to Frisco and a second-round appearance this year that had a shot and was a kick at the buzzer from going to the quarterfinals.

“They’ve changed the expectation and the direction of James Madison football.”

Box Score

James Madison 7 3 3 7—20

Colgate 3 3 14 3—23

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

JMU—Johnson 2 run (Ratke kick), 12:28

CU—Puzzi 37 field goal, 3:07

Second Quarter

JMU—Ratke 34 field goal, 13:19

CU—Puzzi 23 field goal, 2:30

Third Quarter

JMU—Ratke 38 field goal, 13:33

CU—Breneman 32 run (Puzzi kick), 10:39

CU—Rockett 14 pass from Breneman (Puzzi kick), 3:51

Fourth Quarter

JMU—DiNucci 7 run (Ratke kick), 8:22

CU—Puzzi 38 field goal, 0:00

Individual Stats

RUSHING—JMU: DiNucci 10-76, Johnson 13-66, Sharp 7-30, Marshall 8-26, O’Kelly 1-2. CU: Holland 25-89, Breneman 18-33, Mathews 1-9, Caine 1-9.

PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 19-33-5-192, Moloney 0-2-0-0. CU: Breneman 14-23-0-190.

RECEIVING—JMU: Brown 4-62, D. Stapleton 4-52, Eldridge 4-30, Dean 4-27, Johnson 1-13, R. Stapleton 1-5, Sharp 1-3.