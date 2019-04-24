HARRISONBURG — James Madison signee Quinn Richey has spent a good portion of his senior year of high school getting his body ready for the rigors of the college game.

Before he makes his way to school next fall, he’ll have an opportunity to test how well he holds up against some of the nation’s best athletes.

Richey, who will graduate from Mount Pisgah Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga., will take part in the College Prep Run, a series of games featuring college-bound seniors from the Atlanta area.

“It’s a great pick-up league to keep my competitive drive up,” Richey said. “It’s a bunch of kids from around here that will be playing in college next year, which helps me get better.”

He might be underselling it just a bit.

Among the others who compete when games begin next week are Anthony Edwards, a Georgia commitment who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation by Rivals.com, and Kyle Sturdivant, a four-star point guard signed with Southern Cal. Cal signee Charles Smith IV and Northwestern recruit Jared Jones are among the other major-conference prospects on the rosters.

Richey, who visited JMU in the fall and committed to the Dukes shortly after before making it official in the early signing period, had offers from Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee and others before choosing the Dukes.

Considered one of the top spot-up shooters in the Class of 2019, Richey has worked to add other elements to his game during his senior year. In addition to working on his ball handling and defense, the 6-4 shooting guard has also been working hard in the weight room, putting on close to 20 pounds to check in recently at 198.

“As of right now, I’m just training really hard and taking care of my body,” Richey said. “I’ve been trying to put on some weight and muscle because everyone is faster at the next level, so I want to prepare myself as best I can. Definitely am trying to get in the best shape possible.”

Even so, he hasn’t sacrificed time on the court for time in the weight room, getting in the gym both before an after school. And while JMU’s starting backcourt is likely set for next season with starters Deshon Parker, Matt Lewis and Darius Banks all back, the Dukes coaching staff has told Richey to be ready to do what he does best when he gets into games next season.

“They keep telling me to come in ready,” Richey said. “They keep saying to perfect my shot, because that’s what I do, and be ready to compete day in and day out.”