HARRISONBURG – James Madison isn’t using its additional game to play another cupcake.

On Wednesday, the Colonial Athletic Association officially released its composite football schedule for 2019 – a season that allows FCS schools to play 12 games based on how the calendar falls.

“With that you’ve got an extra non-conference ball game,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “We elected to play a really good Southern Conference school with UT-Chattanooga.”

JMU’s slate for next year is highlighted with the start of a home-and-home series on the road against the Mocs and a season-opening contest at FBS West Virginia. The Dukes have six games at home and six on the road in 2019.

The Sept. 21 game at Finley Stadium will be the first-ever meeting between Chattanooga and JMU. The Mocs are currently 6-2 this season and eyeing their fourth FCS playoff appearance in five years.

When Houston was the coach at The Citadel, he was 0-2 versus Chattanooga, but shared a Southern Conference title with the Mocs in 2015.

“There’s a lot of tradition there,” Houston said. “And I felt like that was a matchup we could do a home-and-home with and that the fans would really get into that kind of regional non-conference matchup, so we’re excited about that.”

JMU last faced West Virginia in 2012, a 42-12 win for the Mountaineers at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The 2019 opener, set for Aug. 31, will be played at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., and West Virginia will pay the Dukes $550,000 to make the trip.

“Just across the state line right there, so we’ll probably have a pretty good contingency to go there,” Houston said. “They’re one of the better teams in the country. I expect they would be next year also.”

The Daily News-Record previously reported those non-conference contests and home dates with St. Francis (Pa.) and Morgan State.

As far as the CAA schedule goes, JMU will matchup with the same conference foes it has on its schedule this year, but the venues are flipped. Whatever league opponents the Dukes hosted in 2018, they’ll travel to next season and whatever league opponents the Dukes traveled to in 2018, they’ll host next season.

JMU will open its 2019 CAA slate against on the road at Elon on Sept. 28. That contest marks the second of three straight road games the Dukes will play beginning the week before at Chattanooga and ending the week after at Stony Brook on Oct. 5.

The Dukes also visit William & Mary (Oct. 19) and Rhode Island (Nov. 23) in league play. They’ll host Villanova (Oct. 12), Towson (Oct. 26), New Hampshire (Nov. 9) and Richmond (Nov. 16).

“It starts with the institutions filling out their non-conference schedules,” said Brian Gordon, the associate commissioner for football at the CAA, about how the conference puts the schedule together. “We have that as our initial template and then we request dates that schools would like for homecoming or family weekend or if we need to stay away from a fall break, so we look at those.”

JMU’s open date is Nov. 2.

“Excited about the schedule,” Houston said.

Other marquee non-conference dates for CAA teams include Delaware’s home game against North Dakota State on Sept. 14, Elon’s trip to Wake Forest on Sept. 21, and Towson’s road contest at Florida on Sept. 28.

James Madison’s 2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – at West Virginia

Sept. 7 – vs. St. Francis (PA)

Sept. 14 – vs. Morgan State

Sept. 21 – at Chattanooga

Sept. 28 – at Elon

Oct. 5 – at Stony Brook

Oct. 12 – vs. Villanova

Oct. 19 – at William & Mary

Oct. 26 – vs. Towson

Nov. 2 – BYE

Nov. 9 – vs. New Hampshire

Nov. 16 – vs. Richmond

Nov. 23 – at Rhode Island