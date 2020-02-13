This is the way Marlin Ikenberry likes to start the season.

“If you don’t play them, you never know if you can beat ‘em,” the fifth-year James Madison baseball coach said.

The Dukes open their new campaign Friday at 3 p.m., with the start of a three-game series against No. 16 N.C. State at Doak Field at Dail Park in Raleigh, N.C.

JMU finished 31-26 a year ago after reaching the Colonial Athletic Association tournament for the first time in three seasons. The Wolfpack was 42-19, advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinal and reached an NCAA tournament regional for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Ahead of this season, CAA coaches voted JMU for a sixth-place finish in the conference while ACC coaches tabbed N.C. State for a third-place spot in the ACC Atlantic Division.

“Good challenge for us,” Ikenberry said. “It sets the bar right out of the gate and we just hope to go down there, play well and compete.”

Ikenberry said to give his team the best chance to take the series from the nationally ranked Wolfpack, he elected to put freshman Chase DeLauter into his opening-weekend rotation.

As expected, Dukes junior right-hander Nick Stewart (4-5, 2.74 ERA last year) gets the Friday start against N.C. State ace junior lefty Nick Swiney (7-1, 4.61 ERA last year). Junior right-hander Michael Bechtold (2-2, 5.67 ERA last year) takes the ball on Saturday for JMU and DeLauter, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound left-hander, will pitch Sunday instead of Turner Ashby graduate Justin Showalter – a preseason favorite for a spot in the Dukes’ weekend rotation.

“Bechtold and Showalter look a lot alike in what they throw,” Ikenberry said. “So I said, ‘Let’s throw a different look at them opening weekend.’”

Ikenberry said Showalter could pitch Friday piggybacking off of Stewart since pitch counts are kept lower earlier in the season, and N.C. State has a formidable lineup featuring junior catcher Patrick Bailey.

Bailey hit .288 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs last season. He’s listed as MLB.com's 22nd-best draft prospect for 2020. He’s also earned consensus preseason All-American honors.

“And we know their Friday guy [Swiney] is a projected Top-5 rounder, too,” Ikenberry said. “So between him and Nick Stewart, it’s going to be a good matchup.”

N.C. State boasts one of the deeper bullpens in the ACC, according to Ikenberry, who said he remains confident JMU’s hitters will fare well.

The Dukes return eight position players and a designated hitter with regular starting experience.

“The last few intrasquads we’ve scored a bunch of runs,” Ikenberry said. “I like our lineup a lot. It’s an older lineup and they know what to expect and how to execute, and it’ll be a lot of fun watching them play as an older lineup.”

Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m., and first pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. All three games will be available via ACC Network Extra.