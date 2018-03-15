HARRISONBURG — The mission is different.

There is no opponent for 14 former James Madison football players, but when they take the field together today for the program’s pro day at Bridgeforth Stadium, they’ll all have the same goal — perform well enough to get noticed by the scouts.

“I’m pumped to see how my teammates have grown and progressed as individuals and as football players,” defensive end Andrew Ankrah said. “We just have such a close locker room and there’s a brotherhood in that locker room, and I feel like having the opportunity to see my brothers compete for a dream is the coolest thing ever.”

Most of the NFL’s 32 franchises are expected to attend the event that begins at 8:30 a.m.

Ankrah, wide receiver Terrence Alls, safety Jordan Brown, safety Raven Greene, linebacker Kyre Hawkins, linebacker Brandon Hereford, wide receiver Ishmael Hyman, tight end Jonathan Kloosterman, wide receiver John Miller, defensive tackle Simeyon Robinson, quarterback Bryan Schor, long snapper Brett Siegel, offensive tackle Aaron Stinnie and running back Taylor Woods will all go through drills with the scouts.

For the former JMU standouts that won a national title in 2016 and advanced to the title game this past season, this is the first and last chance they’ll get to impress the pro-talent evaluators in a group setting before next month’s NFL Draft.

A strong showing could lead to meetings with clubs before then, but since none of the 14 were invited to play in postseason all-star games or compete at the NFL Combine, today is the first time scouts get to look at these Dukes since they lost in the FCS title game to North Dakota State in January.

“We have our feelings and we all have discussed how we truly felt,” Brown said. “But it is surprising coming from a team that’s been to back-to-back national championship appearances, and in those two years no one has been invited to an all-star game or the NFL Combine.

“If you look at our stats compared to some of those going in, you can argue, why not?”

Brown led all of FCS with nine interceptions as a senior. Schor set schools records for passing touchdowns (62), passing yards (7,078), completions (559) and total offense (8,241). Stinnie started 42 straight games and earned All-American honors as a junior and senior.

Ankrah, who was a consensus All-American and the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year this past fall, could’ve been benefited from an appearance at the Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Game.

“I know I watched the combine, watched the linebackers go and the defensive linemen go, and I know I could have put up just as good of numbers or maybe even better than those guys there,” Ankrah said. “But I’m not too worried about it. I’m using it as motivation to drive me.

“It was a little bit of a shocker that no players from James Madison got any all-star game invites or no combine invites, though. It was a big shocker to us all, but you can definitely believe all of us are motivated because we have a lot of great players on our team and all of us going into this draft class are hoping to get a shot at the NFL. We’re all hungry guys, we’re fueled and motivated by it, so I know that pro day is going to be a good day for us all.”

Ankrah spent six weeks training in Dallas for the event. Brown and Stinnie worked out in Tampa, Fla., for eight weeks while Hawkins and Hyman drilled at NFL receiver Brandon Marshall’s facility in Weston, Fla.

“I feel like a completely different athlete leaving that facility,” Hawkins said. “I think I probably have some areas where I need to put up good numbers and measurables, so I want to run in the 4.5s in the 40-yard dash and I want to get 20 overall [reps] on the bench.”

Hawkins said he thinks his versatility is an attractive trait for scouts. He played all different linebacker positions in college and said he knows he can play special teams at the NFL level.

“Hopefully that’s something they recognize just because I think I can do more than the average guy,” he said.

Brown said he’s in much better shape since this past season, having shed body fat and added muscle. He believes any NFL scout will see they’re getting an athlete with plenty of upside.

“I’m a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety who can play in the box, can play as a free safety, can play as strong safety, guard a receiver man-to-man, play cover two, blitz off the edge and make tackles,” Brown, a former high school quarterback, said. “I’ve played corner before and nickel before, and this is really just the third year of me playing defense my whole life, so the peak hasn’t been in reach yet.”