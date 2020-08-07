DukesofJMU - JMU Scraps Fall Season, Will Look To Play This Spring

There will be no fall football at James Madison after all.

On Friday, JMU announced it had suspended its season.

That decision came less than 24 hours after the Daily News-Record first reported on Thursday the program opted not to open training camp on Friday as originally planned due to the changing developments on the national scene.

Citing the same reasons in its announcement Friday, JMU ultimately decided to pull the plug because of “the impending postponement of the NCAA FCS Championship.”

Over the last month, the Dukes had tried to forge forward with an independent fall schedule after their league, the Colonial Athletic Association, opted not to hold a season. JMU all along maintained that if the NCAA planned to hold FCS postseason competition in the fall, then it would try to play fall football.

Earlier Friday, the Big Sky Conference and the Pioneer League officially announced its respective leagues wouldn’t have a fall season, which dropped the FCS below the 50 percent threshold of participating playoff-eligible teams required by the NCAA in order for it to sponsor a fall championship.

As part of its announcement Friday afternoon, JMU said its athletic department plans to collaborate with the CAA and the NCAA to explore a competitive spring football season.

“All of us at the FCS level are waiting for some additional direction from the NCAA as to whether or not playing an FCS championship in the spring is possible,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record. “And then we as a conference will make some additional decisions from there.”

He said even if the NCAA doesn’t sponsor an FCS postseason in the spring, the CAA and its members could play.

“I know our institutions would be interested in at least exploring that possibility,” D’Antonio said. “But the ultimate answer to that question is not only coupled with, can you do it safely? But also, how would playing games in the spring impact the eligibility of student athletes as it relates to the eligibility timeline of their entire career?

“And we don’t know the answer to those questions yet and those were some of the issues addressed by the Board of Governors’ statement [Wednesday]. At the Division I level those eligibility questions will be looked at and analyzed next week by the Division I Council.”

The next step for players in the football program at JMU is unclear. According to Dukes assistant athletic director Kevin Warner, JMU is expecting guidance from the NCAA shortly on training guidelines for athletes once a season is suspended.

Players have been on campus since July 6 and have gone through summer strength and conditioning workouts daily in preparation for the hopeful fall campaign.

Warner said JMU’s announcement only applies to football at this point, so other fall sports teams – men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball – remain on track for now.

JMU’s regular coronavirus testing was showing encouraging results. On Friday at the time the Dukes suspended their football season, the JMU athletic department was 100 percent coronavirus-free. Since testing for the virus started in early July – across coaches and athletes from football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball – only two of 262 tests came back positives. Both were asymptomatic cases.