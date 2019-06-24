JMU Schedules Series With U.Va.
ST. GEORGE — James Madison has added a marquee opponent to its 2019-20 men’s basketball non-conference schedule and could potentially open its new arena the following season the same way.
Multiple sources confirmed JMU and defending NCAA champion Virginia will begin a 2-for-1 scheduling agreement this November at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
The Dukes and Cavaliers will meet again the following season when JMU moves into the new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The exact date for the game in Harrisonburg isn’t known, but sources indicated Madison is working toward a potential home opener in the new building.
JMU will return to Charlottesville for a third game in the series at a date to be determined.
Since winning the program’s first national title in April, Virginia had three players selected in the NBA Draft, but the Cavaliers return standouts such as Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key.
JMU returns four starters from a team that went 14-19, including third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association guard Matt Lewis.
JMU and U.Va. last played in 2014 when the Cavs beat the Dukes 79-51 at the Convocation Center, a game that was Madison’s first sellout in 20 years.
HOW OTHER CAA ARENAS HAVE OPENED
Nothing is certain at this point, but it’s a distinct possibility the 2019 national champion Cavaliers could be the opponent for JMU’s opener in the new arena. If so, the Dukes would be continuing a recent trend of Colonial Athletic Association teams securing marquee opponents to break in their new buildings. Here’s a look at how some of those games have gone:
Elon’s Schar Center: Nov. 9, 2018
The Phoenix landed a blue blood when North Carolina agreed to welcome in a new era of Elon basketball. The Tar Heels rolled to a 116-67 victory, but 5,245 fans crammed into a building with a listed capacity of 5,100.
Towson’s SECU Arena: Nov. 8, 2013
Navy visited Towson for the first game in SECU Arena and the Tigers triumphed 72-45 in front of 4,262 fans, less than a thousand below capacity. Towson played an opponent with a more prestigious basketball history two games later when Temple visited and the Tigers won 75-69 in front of 3,554.
College Of Charleston’s TD Arena: Nov. 14, 2008
The first college basketball game in what was then known as Carolina First Arena was actually TCU versus Western Michigan in the Charleston Classic, but the Cougars debut was a 72-67 win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in front of 4,385 fans. A few weeks later, Charleston took down in-state rival South Carolina in overtime in front of a near sellout of 5,032.