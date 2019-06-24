ST. GEORGE — James Madison has added a marquee opponent to its 2019-20 men’s basketball non-conference schedule and could potentially open its new arena the following season the same way.

Multiple sources confirmed JMU and defending NCAA champion Virginia will begin a 2-for-1 scheduling agreement this November at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The Dukes and Cavaliers will meet again the following season when JMU moves into the new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The exact date for the game in Harrisonburg isn’t known, but sources indicated Madison is working toward a potential home opener in the new building.

JMU will return to Charlottesville for a third game in the series at a date to be determined.

Since winning the program’s first national title in April, Virginia had three players selected in the NBA Draft, but the Cavaliers return standouts such as Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key.

JMU returns four starters from a team that went 14-19, including third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association guard Matt Lewis.

JMU and U.Va. last played in 2014 when the Cavs beat the Dukes 79-51 at the Convocation Center, a game that was Madison’s first sellout in 20 years.