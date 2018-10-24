HARRISONBURG — Up until the days leading into Landan Word’s return, there was doubt he actually would.

“There definitely was,” the James Madison junior linebacker said. “They gave me news about a week before I was supposed to comeback that my bone hadn’t fully healed yet, so we talked about the possibility of redshirting and I wasn’t about it.”

During August training camp, Word suffered a collarbone injury forcing him to miss the first six weeks of the season.

He made his 2018 debut on Oct. 13 in JMU’s 37-0 shutout win at Villanova and compiled six tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in the victory.

“We did [consider redshirting Word],” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “But we elected to see when he came back, and then if he was full speed when he came back, and how the season was progressing.

“When he came back there was just such a significant difference in experience, and it was obvious. It was obvious in the Villanova game, so we made the choice there to play him.”

With Word in the starting lineup, JMU now has for the stretch run what it thought it would have going into the season — two veteran linebackers in the middle of its 4-2-5 defense.

Redshirt junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway leads the Dukes with 58 tackles and is now playing alongside Word, who spent last year learning the defense in a reserve role behind former starting linebackers Kyre Hawkins and Brandon Hereford after transferring to JMU from Virginia.

Redshirt freshman KeShaun Moore started and true freshman Mateo Jackson earned snaps in Word’s absence.

“He’s my sidekick right there,” Holloway said of Word. “We know what each other wants out there. The communication is a little different than what it was with some of the younger guys, and it’s just knowing that we see eye-to-eye.

“It doesn’t have to be something where I’m telling you to do this or that. We’re synced up with one another.”

And that’s why Word said he wanted to avoid a redshirt. He wanted to help the defense this season.

Technically, the Dukes can still redshirt him due to the NCAA’s new rule allowing players to see action in as many as four games without burning their redshirt season, but Houston said, “I don’t see that happening. He’s too solid of a player.”

“I was ready to play,” Word said. “And I’m going to push myself as hard as I can unless someone tells me no. If you give me an inch of wiggle room where I can come play, then I’m going to come play.

“There was no me sitting out for a year and getting everything back and perfect because you’re never going to be perfect when you’re playing ball.”

Word said he tried stay as sharp as possible while rehabbing and healing. He credited Holloway, Moore, Jackson and linebackers coach Warren Belin for keeping him involved in film sessions and meetings that let him take the necessary mental reps.

“I got a coach’s point of view of the game,” Word said. “Instead of the players’ [view], so right now the game is real slow for me. I can see just about everything.”

“… But it felt amazing to be back on that defense. The energy was unlike anything else. We were excited to be out there and it felt like we were all clicking and we were all in the same unit, but we’ve got to keep it going these next four games and see where it takes us.”

Houston said Word’s return also helps the linebackers around him.

Through seven games, Moore has 28 tackles and a sack while Jackson has 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, but neither player has to be used on an every-down basis anymore this year. Houston, Belin and defensive coordinator Bob Trott can use the freshmen linebackers to keep their experienced players at the position fresh.

“It puts so much less pressure on KeShaun and Mateo,” Houston said. “They’re still going to play, but instead of having all the pressure on them, now they can learn and get that experience that Landan got last year. When Landan got here last year, he didn’t have to be thrown in there as the guy right out of the gate because you had other guys that were quality players so it allowed him to get experience.

“And the thing is now you can rest Dimitri a little bit. Landan slides over and now KeShaun or Mateo are in there, and it’s the same thing where they have an experienced guy next to them.”

Word said the depth is only going to help the whole defense moving forward.

JMU leads the CAA in scoring defense (9.7 points per game), total defense (252.6 yards per game) and passing defense (157.1 yards per game).

“With more time and with more experience overall,” Word said, “not just me, but as a defensive unit as we get stronger and as we get more confident, I think we’ll be unstoppable. We have no ceiling. We’re just going to keep pushing through.”