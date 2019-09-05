HARRISONBURG — The expected and unexpected happened all at the same time.

“When I looked at the scoreboard, it felt like a dream,” James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse said.

His 9-yard scoring run was the Dukes’ lone touchdown Saturday in their loss at West Virginia and was the first score of his career. It's what Vanhorse and those who know him well hope marks the start of his relentless labor coming to fruition.

Sixty-one thousand crazed gold-and-blue clad fans were silenced as the redshirt freshman who walked on at Madison dashed over the goal line to give JMU a 7-0 lead.

“Our running backs coach put it in our little coach’s group chat,” said Adam Clack, the coach at Milton High School in Georgia where Vanhorse was a Friday night star not too long ago, “and I didn’t get to it right away. I thought it was, ‘Oh, Solomon got a carry,’ and I pop it on, I see him coming into the house and I was like, ‘Oh, man.’”

This is the story of Vanhorse — listed at 5-foot-7, but probably not even that tall — trying to show everyone why he isn’t afraid to bet on himself.

“That’s the goal,” Vanhorse said. “And to basically give motivation to anybody else who believes they can play at this level at my size or whatever. I believe I can do that.”

***

Despite rushing for more than 1,200 yards and accounting for 14 total touchdowns as a senior playing 7A football — the largest classification in Georgia — not many Division I schools were interested in the running back.

Though his prep football highlight tape looked more like a track star sprinting away from the pack and using the goal line as the finish line, the offer he sought never came.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Clack said. “I get how difficult the recruiting world is, but yeah, he’s one of those kids that I’d probably say, and there’s maybe four or five in my career now, that you just couldn’t beat the bushes any harder for. You couldn’t stand on the table anymore and yell any louder.

“It wasn’t something against Solomon. And the one thing I try to tell the parents is, ‘It’s him and two other guys, and we’re talking about the best of the best.’ But for whatever reason — an inch here or a step there or five pounds — had to go in the other direction. So yeah, it was tough. It was tough on him, but he handled it so well, though, and so did his family collectively.”

The situation was never one that would result in Vanhorse not having an opportunity to play college football. Recruiters knew who he was, so it was a matter of how much they liked him or what they could do to convince the head coach of their program to offer him a scholarship.

Former JMU running backs coach De’Rail Sims offered Vanhorse a preferred walk-on spot with the Dukes. FBS Georgia State and Liberty did the same, and so did Chattanooga, until the Mocs got desperate.

“They first were offering him a preferred walk-on like James Madison was,” said Sean Vanhorse, Solomon’s father. “And then in the late hour, when Solomon had already decided he was going to go to JMU, they came back and offered him 33 percent.

“Now as a dad and as a family, I’m like, ‘Hey man, it ain’t a full scholarship, but it’s 33 percent, and 33 percent is better than zero percent.’ But he was firm in his commitment to James Madison and I think once he visited James Madison, saw the campus and saw the atmosphere, I think he was fully invested, saw himself there and decided that was the place for him.

“And the coaches at Chattanooga understood and appreciated it because in this era, Solomon was sticking to his word. Especially when it came down to no money or 33 percent.”

The older Vanhorse said he never pressured his son to take the partial scholarship at Chattanooga and Solomon said he appreciated that.

“I just liked the energy, the campus,” Solomon said. “And I just felt like family when I visited here, too. [JMU wide receiver] Josh Sims and my friend [former JMU linebacker] Cade Leonard were here. He’s not here any more, but it was a good experience when I took the visit here. I felt like I was at home.”

Sean Vanhorse played seven seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers and Minnesota Vikings, but his football career started in similar fashion. He was a walk-on cornerback at Howard University.

“So all [Solomon’s] senior year, that’s what we were saying, ‘Bet on yourself. Bet on yourself.’” Sean said. “Because no two players’ paths are the same. Some people get scholarships. Some people walk-on. Some people stick and some people don’t, but you’ve got to decide what you want and if you really want it, then go for it.”

***

