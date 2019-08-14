HARRISONBURG — James Madison’s defensive line just got thinner.

On Wednesday, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said redshirt sophomore defensive end Isaac Ukwu will miss the entire season after sustaining a knee injury during practice earlier this week.

Up until his injury, Ukwu was in line for significant playing time.

He was taking reps with the second-team defense behind 2018 All-Colonial Athletic Association selections Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka, and was slated to be first defensive end off the bench for JMU this season.

Before training camp began, first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said he was excited to see how Ukwu could build off the strong set of spring practices he put together.

Ukwu, a product of Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., played in three games last year and recorded four tackles.

Other defensive ends in the mix for playing time behind Carter and Daka are Bryce Maginley, who was moved from linebacker to defensive end at the start of training camp, and Temple transfer Antonio Colclough.

Cignetti also said senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway will be out for two weeks after undergoing hand surgery.