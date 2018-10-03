HARRISONBURG — There’s even protocol for chaos at James Madison.

A pick-six or scoop-and-score doesn’t happen by accident.

“We work transitioning turnovers during preseason camp and throughout the season,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said.

JMU is tied for first in FCS with four defensive touchdowns through five weeks.

Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland is closing on national single-season and all-time records for interceptions returned for touchdowns. He has one in each of the last three games to give him three for this season and six during his time as a member of the Dukes.

The single-season record is four held by three different players and the career mark is seven held by former North Dakota State cornerback Marcus Williams, per the FCS record book.

“We talk about where the ball needs to go once the play is made,” Houston said.

Junior linebacker Bryce Maginley also has a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown this season.

Moreland, or whoever else intercepts the ball, has the responsibility to craft a common route while the other 10 defenders on the field have blocking assignments instead of just barreling ahead.

After Moreland’s 56-yard interception for six against William & Mary, he said, “We always preach hash, numbers, sideline,” which is the cutting action he is instructed to follow unless there aren’t any would-be tacklers in front of him.

En route to the end zone on his 100-yard return against Richmond this past weekend, Moreland started near the sideline after catching the pass close to the pylon before bending inside the numbers out of necessity and then back toward the same sideline.

“We practice it probably once a week,” junior safety Adam Smith said. “Even in team [portion of practice], scrimmages or whatever we do, when we catch a ball, we’re all flipping that switch and going the other way.

“And as you could tell, whenever Jimmy catches the ball, no matter where he is on the field, he’s going to try to take it all the way to the house, so we know we have to get a block and never to take chances with illegal blocks or blocking behind the ball.

“It’s stuff we practice and it’s reflecting in the game now.”

Houston said two blocks are vital for the interceptor to push the ball up field and navigate 11 opposing players coming from all directions.

“We talk about taking care of the intended receiver because usually it’s the intended receiver or the quarterback that makes the tackle,” Houston said. “They’re the two that are the most ticked off that this has occurred, so they have the most gumption in it to go get it on the ground.

“Immediately we turn into the offensive team, so everyone knows where the returner is usually going to go and so we try to get out in front of that, never to block anybody in the back or have any penalties behind the ball.

“So we do work on it and talk about it, but certainly the ability of Jimmy Moreland has a lot to do with it.”

Moreland is averaging 43 yards per interception return on four interceptions and three have gone for touchdowns.

Against Robert Morris, Moreland jumped a screen pass and went untouched in the opposite direction. The throw William & Mary quarterback Shon Mitchell made was more like a punt and Moreland said he treated it that way. Against the Spiders, the Royal Palm Beach, Fla., native showed off speed going the full length of the field.

“He is a great open field runner,” Houston said. “He has great vision and all of it takes is a little work by his teammates with the blocking aspect and he can make a team pay.

“Now I do think our team realizes that we have guys that can turn a fumble or interception into a touchdown, so there’s certainly an alertness that when we have a turnover that immediately what they’re thinking is that we’re going to score.”