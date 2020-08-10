DukesofJMU - JMU's Trip To UNC Set For 2028

James Madison has rescheduled its date with North Carolina.

The Dukes and Tar Heels will play in 2028 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., JMU assistant athletic director Kevin Warner told the Daily News-Record on Saturday.

This past Friday JMU suspended its 2020 fall football campaign, eliminating the contest originally set between the two sides for this coming Sept. 19.

The decision the Dukes made to suspend their fall season came after the NCAA FCS postseason appeared less and less likely to happen as numerous conferences across the subdivision, including the Colonial Athletic Association, canceled its respective seasons. JMU along with the CAA and most of the FCS will explore holding a competitive season in the spring as long as the coronavirus allows for it.

Securing a 2028 matchup with the Tar Heels gives JMU – to this point – five games with FBS foes over the next eight years.

JMU will also play at North Carolina on Sept. 21, 2024 and has lined up other trips to Louisville (Nov. 5, 2022), Virginia Tech (Sept. 20, 2025) and Liberty (Oct. 31, 2026).

Since 2007, JMU and UNC have played three times. The two schools last met in 2016.

With the Dukes unable to play this fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference Tar Heels filled their Sept. 19 vacancy with Conference USA member Charlotte.