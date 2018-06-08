HARRISONBURG — Significant changes to the transfer rules in college athletics are on the horizon.

The NCAA’s transfer working group meets next week in Indianapolis where the Division I Council is likely to pass the group’s proposed new notification of transfer model.

James Madison volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher, her sport’s and the Colonial Athletic Association’s representative on the 19-person working group, said the unit spent more than six months establishing the policy.

“Starting October 15, if a student-athlete in any sport wants to transfer, they just go to their compliance department and tell them they’re transferring,” Steinbrecher said. “Then the compliance department has two days to put the athlete in an NCAA database, which all coaches will have access to.

“That information will be public and then the school can’t limit where the athlete goes or if they’ll get aid from another institution.”

Currently, athletes are required to ask their coaches for a release and permission to contact other schools before they can seek opportunity with another program. Those coaches could block an athlete from transferring to certain destinations — perhaps an opponent on a future schedule or an in-state rival.

A database listing transfers would also be new, giving every coach who is looking to add a player fair access to evaluate and potentially recruit a transfer without necessarily needing a prior relationship to get an in with the athlete.

“This is the third iteration of a transfer working group to try to solve the problem,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “And nobody has solved the problem yet and even this iteration, I’ll tell you what the difference is here, is something is going to happen this time.

“… Within the structure of the NCAA, I think many people feel as if this transfer situation is a problem, and as a membership, we need to try to get our arms around it and make the right decisions.”

Steinbrecher was named to the working group in March of 2017, which is led by South Dakota State athletic director Justin Sell, and includes Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, St. Joseph’s men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli and Loyola Marymount women’s basketball coach Charity Elliott.

Steinbrecher said whether or not a transfer is allowed to move within their current conferences still falls under the jurisdiction of the individual leagues. At last week’s Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings, the league passed a rule making graduate transfers immediately eligible at another SEC school.

What likely won’t be brought to legislation at the NCAA level this time around is anything that mimics professional free agency in revenue sports, according to Steinbrecher.

Right now, five sports — baseball, football, hockey, men’s basketball and women’s basketball — require their athletes to sit out a year after transferring before gaining eligibility. The other sports have immediate eligibility.

“As a working group we were given guiding principles from the [NCAA] board of directors and the [school] presidents,” Steinbrecher said. “One of the things they were looking for is uniformity across sports so that all student-athletes are treated the same unless there’s data to prove otherwise.

“… So now, there’s basically three ways we’re looking at it: one, everyone is uniformed and sits a year with a few exceptions like a walk-on may not have to. Two, where everyone is immediately eligible to compete or three, an academic-based model where if someone has a 3.0 or 3.5 [grade-point average], they could play immediately and if they’re below that mark, they can’t.

“That’s where we’re at now and we’re hoping to introduce that into the next legislative piece, or you maintain status quo where [baseball, football, hockey, men’s basketball and women’s basketball] sit and everyone else is eligible, but to do that, we’d have to back it up with data.”

D’Antonio said most of the coaches in his league are against immediate eligibility.

And considering that currently FBS transfers moving to the FCS level don’t have to sit out, the CAA wouldn’t want to see FBS players to another FBS school not have to sit out a year.