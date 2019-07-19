HARRISONBURG – James Madison senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton has been given a three-game suspension, the school announced Friday morning.

“Following a thorough review by James Madison Athletics, football rising senior Riley Stapleton will serve a three-game suspension at the start of the 2019 season according to JMU Athletics policy,” the athletic department said in a statement. “Consistent with federal privacy laws, the university does not comment regarding student conduct allegations.”

This past April, Stapleton pleaded no contest to a charge of false imprisonment in an Indiana (Pa.) County Common Pleas Court. The Indiana Gazette reported Stapleton was placed on probation for a year after he admitted to restraining his former girlfriend at a house party in June of 2017.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Special Agent Aprill-Noelle Campbell, Stapleton tried to have indecent contact with her first when he shoved her against a sink and, “[used] all his weight against her and was keeping her in place with his arm,” and again after he shoved her into the shower and turned the water on her, the report stated.

Stapleton told police in June of 2017 he had no memory of the incident due to “being blacked out” from drinking too much alcohol, the Gazette reported.

In April, about Stapleton first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, “Poor choices and decisions lead to poor consequences.”

In his career at JMU, Stapleton has made 21 starts. He’s hauled in 104 receptions for 1,325 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last year after making 62 catches for 710 yards and seven scores.

Stapleton will miss non-conference games at FBS West Virginia, home against St. Francis and home against Morgan State.