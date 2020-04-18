Her senior season was cut short, but Kamiah Smalls basketball career isn’t over.

The James Madison senior was taken with the 28th overall pick of Friday night’s WNBA Draft, going in the third round to the Indiana Fever.

“I’m so proud of her, but what I really am is happy for her,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “The WNBA is so different because there are only 144 players in the league. I thought she could go to Indiana or Connecticut. I didn’t know what to expect, but this is what I hoped for her.”

Three Dukes players have previously been selected in the WNBA Draft. Tamera Young was a first-round pick to the Atlanta Dream in 2008.

Lauren Okafor was taken by the Dream in the third round of the 2015 draft and Jazmon Gwathmey was a second-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx the following year.

Smalls, the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, averaged 18.6 points per game as a senior and finished with 1,888 career points to put her fourth all-time at JMU before college basketball came to a stop last month just before the start of the postseason.

“She worked as hard as anybody and is as well-deserving as anybody,” O’Regan said. “It’s just awesome for her. I think for our team, it’s just a positive note and well-needed with what we have going on right now. A kid who wanted it so bad and worked so hard is going to get her chance.”