HARRISONBURG — He’s hoping his knack for finding the end zone in the fourth quarter of a narrow contest translates to performing well when his football future is on the line.

“When you talk about a game, you’re doing it for your teammates, your coaches,” former James Madison running back Trai Sharp said, “and you work so hard to get there, so I think in a game environment, you fall back on your training.

“I think in this environment, with pro day coming up, the aspect of doing big things in crunch time moments is for your family, so that magnifies it even more.”

Sharp is readying to impress at JMU’s pro day on March 26.

He’s training in Harrisonburg alongside fellow outgoing seniors Darrious Carter, Robert Carter Jr., David Eldridge and Cardon Johnson.

“I’m looking forward to it and am ready to compete,” Sharp said. “I think in my time at JMU, I played my better football games when it was tight and someone needs you to make a big play or when all eyes are on you. I think that type of environment will benefit me and motivate me to do better.”

As a junior, his 7-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left gave the Dukes a last-minute home victory over rival Richmond. And this past fall, Sharp’s dash back across the Elon defense on a 6-yard touchdown run in the final stanza provided JMU a shot to come back from a double-digit deficit.

The running back finished his Madison career with 1,999 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and 250 receiving yards and three receiving scores, but said he’s already a better runner since his preparation for pro day began a few weeks following JMU’s season-ending loss to Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs in December.

“The thing I’ve been working on most is speed,” Sharp said, “and trying to improve my 40-yard dash time as well as improving my body as far as body fat and my muscle mass. … I’ve lost a little over 10 pounds since the end of the season.”

Sharp said running at 205 pounds is easier than the 215 pounds he played at as a senior.

“It’s helped me, especially with my speed,” he said, “and my lower body as well with my legs, my feet and my ankles with having a less weight to move around. I feel more agile and like I have more control over my body.”

A fast 40-yard dash time along with a strong showing during on-field football drills are most important to Sharp. When the scouts transition the pro-day workout from measurable testing to seeing what the JMU players can do during position drills, Sharp said if he can catch the ball out the backfield well, he’ll help himself.

“Being able to do that will open more opportunities for you to get the ball in your hands,” Sharp said. “And increase your importance on the field. Maybe another guy can’t catch it out the backfield, so it elevates your stock on a team, and allows you to do more things in the offense.”

Sharp said he’s excited for the chance to show NFL personnel exactly what he’s capable of and to hopefully meet with a scout or an assistant coach to discuss how he can help a franchise. He said he is open to opportunities in the Alliance of American Football or the Canadian Football League, as well.

“You can ask around the [JMU] program,” Sharp said. “I was a guy that could be leaned on at any time and that was seen as a leader and really understands that I’m part of something that’s bigger than myself.

“You’re going to get a guy who’s not selfish at all and someone that will take care of football and take care of things off the field.”

Sharp said in his time at JMU, he was most proud of helping the Dukes win the national championship in 2016 and returning to the FCS title game the following year.

“So you’re getting a player that understands how to win and that’s used to winning,” Sharp said. “And that could have an impact on someone’s work ethic if they come from a team that wins 10 games a season and they’re used to it. They’re used being an environment like that and a culture like that, and won’t get complacent over two or three wins in a row.

“I’m willing to put the work in to get the win and understand what it takes to get the win, but also going to comeback and improve on it the next week because you know how important it is on a season as a whole.”