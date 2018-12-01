HAMILTON, N.Y. – James Madison’s season is over.

No. 8-seed Colgate used a 38-yard field goal from Chris Puzzi for a 23-20 win in the final seconds to beat the Dukes in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y.

The Raiders (10-1) drove 40 yards over seven plays to setup the game-deciding score.

The field goal came on the consequent possession following the Dukes (9-4) unsuccessful attempt at a fake punt near midfield. With the game tied at 20 and less than three minutes to play, JMU punter Harry O’Kelly was stopped on a fourth down when he took off scampering with a try to keep the Dukes’ drive alive. It was his first failed fake in five career tries.

JMU couldn’t overcome five interceptions thrown by quarterback Ben DiNucci as Colgate outscored the Dukes 17-10 in the second half.

Colgate advances to next week’s quarterfinal against either North Dakota State or Montana State.