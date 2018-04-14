HARRISONBURG – James Madison’s quarterback situation is clearing up.

Third-year coach Mike Houston said the Dukes are down to two – juniors Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson – for the starting job.

“We truly have a competition on our hands,” Houston said Saturday after the defense beat the offense 46-40 at JMU’s spring game. “And it’s a good competition because it’s going to bring out the best in both of them.”

Houston and his staff entered the spring with a four-man race when both senior Hunter Etheridge and freshman Gage Moloney were involved. Etheridge fell behind three weeks into practice and then Moloney did too this past week.

During Saturday’s spring game, Johnson played in five series (three with the first-team offense) and DiNucci played in four (two with the first-team unit).

DiNucci completed 12-of-15 throws for 99 yards and a touchdown while Johnson finished 6-of-12 for 62 yards and an interception. DiNucci’s scoring pass was a 14-yard strike to junior tight end Mack Cullen. Johnson would’ve had a 59-yard touchdown pass during a drive with the second-team, but it was called back after a hands-to-the-face penalty on one of his offensive linemen.

“Having the game situation, officials, fans, the clock and competition,” Houston said, “I think that’s a great evaluating tool today and we need to create that as much as we can before Sept. 1 to make the best decision.”

Johnson was the backup to former starter Bryan Schor in each of the past two seasons. DiNucci transferred from Pittsburgh and walked-on at JMU this past January.

“I think it’s pretty even,” Houston said. “Each of the scrimmage sessions, we’ve seen [DiNucci or Johnson] come out and have the better day, so I think the thing we do is look back at the spring as a whole and certainly we need to evaluate [Saturday’s] film and put together where we stand coming out of the spring.”

Houston said he does like DiNucci’s mobility and ability to throw on the run.

DiNucci took off on quarterback scrambles three times for 38 yards during Saturday’s spring game.

“I tried not to worry too much about the game situation,” DiNucci said. “It was just let it all hang out and go play, show people what you can do and they let me run a little bit too, which was good to show that speed and elusiveness.”

DiNucci said he thinks a quarterback that can move and keep plays alive helps the offense.

“You look at Bryan the last two years and he’s a very similar type of quarterback,” DiNucci said. “Able to extend plays when the pocket breaks down until a receiver is open and that’s something I carry with my game, too.

“I pride myself on making plays in the pocket but that when stuff breaks down to get on the edge and make some stuff happen.”

Johnson said he’s looking forward to continuing the competition throughout the summer and into August training camp.

“I really just need to work on that leadership role that I’m starting to develop right now,” Johnson said. “I really want to be that leader that everyone looks to and they can trust as well as putting on weight and going through the conditioning. I’m at about 215 [pounds] right now and I want to be 230 [pounds] by fall to be more durable for games.”

Houston said he doesn’t have a timetable set for when he wants to have a decision made.