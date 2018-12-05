HARRISONBURG — James Madison senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland finished sixth in voting for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The honor goes to the best defender in all of FCS and will be given to one of the top three finishers – Southeast Missouri linebacker Zach Hall, Montana linebacker Dante Olson or Sam Houston State defensive end Derick Roberson – during an awards banquet and presentation on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

Moreland was one of 25 finalists for the award and received 13 first-place votes from a national panel of 153 sports information directors, broadcasters and writers.

Moreland, a Royal Palm Beach, Fla., native, was the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year for his 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery, blocked kick, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions including three he returned for touchdowns in three straight weeks.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder finished his JMU career as the school’s all-time leader for interceptions with 18 and interception return yards with 363.

JMU has two previous winners of the award as Arthur Moats won it in 2009 and Derrick Lloyd won it in 2001.

Last year, former Dukes defensive end Andrew Ankrah finished third in voting for the honor.