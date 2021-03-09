DukesofJMU - JMU's Meeting With William & Mary Postponed

The top-ranked team in the FCS won’t play this Saturday.

On Monday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced No. 1 James Madison’s home game against William & Mary scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday is postponed due to coronavirus-related protocols within the Dukes’ program.

There is no makeup date yet.

Sources told the Daily News-Record there is no official pause or shutdown for JMU football at this time.

JMU (3-0, 1-0 CAA) won this past weekend in come-from-behind fashion at Elon, and rolled to victories in the previous weeks against non-conference opponents Robert Morris and Morehead State.

The Tribe of William & Mary lost 21-14 on Saturday to Richmond.