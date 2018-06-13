HARRISONBURG — Mike Houston had a decision to make as James Madison pushed toward its second straight national championship game appearance last season.

The Dukes coach pondered between what was important at the time for his team and how it could impact his program and individual player moving ahead.



“We almost had to burn Jake Glavin’s redshirt there late in the playoffs,” Houston said Wednesday. “And that would have been a real travesty because he didn’t play all year, but because of injuries we almost ran out of linemen.”

Houston opted to keep the 6-foot-2, 301-pounder sidelined, which gave Glavin four years of eligibility to play out as he readies for his redshirt freshman season this fall.



The predicament Houston ran into during the postseason will no longer be a problem.



On Wednesday, the NCAA’s Division I Council passed a rule allowing football players to appear in as many as four games without using up their redshirt season.

“So what this does is it allows a kid to be able to play a little bit, travel a little bit, play late in the season when they’re developed a little bit and ready, and still not burn a year of eligibility,” Houston said. “I think for the FCS level, with only 63 scholarships, I think it’s a huge, huge, positive.”

Both FBS and FCS have adopted the rule that is effective immediately for the 2018-19 season.

“This change promotes not only fairness for college athletes, but also their health and well-being,” council chair and Miami (Fla.) athletic director Blake James said in a press release. “Redshirt football student-athletes are more likely to remain engaged with the team, and starters will be less likely to feel pressure to play through injuries.

“Coaches will appreciate the additional flexibility and ability to give younger players an opportunity to participate in limited competition.”

Houston said he probably would’ve used wide receiver Kyndel Dean in a few games last year if there wasn’t a fear of wasting Dean’s redshirt and a year of his eligibility.

If the rule was around for 2016, the Dukes current quarterback competition would still feature Pitt transfer Ben DiNucci and junior Cole Johnson, but Johnson would have redshirt sophomore status.

“There are so many examples I could give you,” Houston said. “It would’ve saved Cole Johnson with his redshirt year two years ago when he played against Villanova and Elon.”

JMU was forced to play Johnson when former starting quarterback Bryan Schor got hurt with backup Connor Mitch unavailable.

“And that was the only two games [Johnson] played in,” Houston said. “But he burned a year of eligibility.

“If you have a kid that you want to get a little experience and there’s a game where you can get him in there, it allows you to do that without the consequence of burning the redshirt.”

The Division I Council also passed the notification of transfer rule proposed by the NCAA’s transfer working group.

Athletes no longer have to seek permission from their coaches to transfer. Now, the athlete simply goes to their compliance department and declares that he or she is leaving the school. After that, the compliance department has two days to put that athlete’s name in an NCAA transfer database.

“I think the notification of transfer is a really good solution,” said Lauren Steinbrecher, JMU volleyball coach and member of the 19-person transfer-working group. “It gives student athletes the least restrictive environment. It allows them to make grown up decisions.”

The notification of transfer rule will be effective beginning Oct. 15.