DukesofJMU - JMU's Greene Selected As CAA's Co-DPoY

For the fourth straight season, James Madison’s best defender earned the Colonial Athletic Association’s top award for that side of the ball.

On Wednesday, Dukes senior defensive lineman Mike Greene was named CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year by the conference. In five games this spring, Greene tallied 15 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup while transitioning from defensive tackle to defensive end.

Greene is the 11th player from JMU to earn the honor as well as the fourth in the last four seasons, joining defensive end Ron’Dell Carter (2019), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (2018) and defensive end Andrew Ankrah (2017).

Greene, a Highland Spring High School graduate, shared the award with Richmond defensive end Kobie Turner.

Dukes senior kicker Ethan Ratke was tabbed CAA Special Teams Player of the Year. He became the league’s all-time leader in field goals when he booted three against Richmond this past Saturday to give him 67 total for his career. He’s the first JMU specialist to get the award since John Miller — the current running backs coach — earned it in 2017 for his punt-return success.

CAA Offensive Player of the Year went to Delaware running back Dejoun Lee and CAA Coach of the Year went to Delaware coach Danny Rocco.

The conference also announced its all-league teams on Wednesday.

JMU had seven first-team selections: Greene, Ratke, senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, junior wide receiver Kris Thornton, senior offensive linemen Ray Gillespie and Truvell Wilson and senior safety MJ Hampton.

Four more Dukes were second-team choices: senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama, junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, senior punter Harry O’Kelly and junior long snapper Kyle Davis.