HARRISONBURG — Saturday’s stage is the opportunity for them to show why they were there in the first place.

“I played in a bunch of crazy atmospheres before,” James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci said. “Clemson, Penn State, Virginia Tech.”

DiNucci, a fifth-year senior, is one of seven FBS transfers the Dukes have on their roster. JMU kicks off its 2019 season Saturday at West Virginia at 2 p.m., and the game serves as a showcase for those who started their careers at the highest level of college football to prove they could’ve stayed and had success there.

The signal-caller, DiNucci, played in 12 games and made six starts over his three seasons at Pittsburgh before making the move to JMU. In 2017, he threw touchdown passes against Power Five programs Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Virginia and Virginia Tech for the Panthers. Last year in his first season with the Dukes, he was third in all of FCS with a 68.3 percent completion rate, threw for 2,275 yards and was responsible for 25 total touchdowns.

“You can tell he’s got great leadership skills coming in as a transfer to win that locker room like he did,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said of DiNucci. “He’s impressive and it’s not going to be too big for him, obviously, starting those several games at Pitt. So he’s played in some atmospheres like he’s going to see on Saturday afternoon, so I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

DiNucci, a Wexford, Pa., native, grew up less than two hours from Morgantown, W.Va.

“As soon as we saw that [West Virginia] was our first game this year, a couple of us were like, ‘Heck yeah. Let’s do this thing,’” DiNucci said. “That’s a pretty cool atmosphere up there and they got some crazy fans and it’s a cool place to play. They got a high-powered offense because they play in the Big 12 and they’re in shootouts every single week, so we’re looking forward to going there and showing everyone what we’ve got.”

Dukes senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, who started his career at Rutgers, agreed with DiNucci.

Carter had 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season.