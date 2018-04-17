HARRISONBURG — John Daka is hoping this is just the start.

The James Madison junior defensive end capped five weeks of practice with four sacks in the Dukes’ annual spring game this past Saturday. But no player ever earned a starting role or guaranteed game action for the fall with one strong performance in April.

“I had a solid spring. It’s a solid foundation,” Daka said. “I just have to build on that. I have to raise my standard and make myself work harder, so it’ll push me — the fact that I had a good spring — to have a better fall camp.”

Since Daka arrived at JMU ahead of the 2016 season, the program has waited for him to emerge into a reliable contributor.

Daka was a first team All-Met choice by the Washington Post and a Parade honorable mention All-American as a senior at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., but through 22 college games the former prep star hasn’t seen his skills completely translate to the next level. He’s recorded only 23 tackles and a sack as a member of the Dukes.

“It was the first time in my life that I was a backup,” said Daka, who was buried on the depth chart behind more well-rounded and experienced players in each of the last two years.

Graduated senior Andrew Ankrah was the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year this past season and Darrious Carter, a Virginia transfer, has racked up 10.5 sacks since joining JMU in 2016. Even Rutgers transfer Ron’Dell Carter proved he could find the field faster as either a defensive end or tackle this past fall to push ahead of Daka.

“I was sitting on the sideline and you have to learn how to deal with that aspect,” Daka said. “I knew the defense in and out, but it was more of that I had to learn how to practice better. I had to get better habits and overall, I think it’s the learning curve that younger guys go through.

“I had to learn to be a leader and fight through adversity, so it was more the mental stuff.”

Daka said after practicing alongside Ankrah and other recently graduated seniors David Ezeagwu and Kyre Hawkins, he’s seen and now knows how to approach the day-to-day tasks over the course of a long season.

He applied it this spring, and according to his coach and teammates, found the correct formula.