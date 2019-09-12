HARRISONBURG — College football’s version of purgatory makes its players doubt themselves — especially if the stay lasts too long. “That moment for me was the day I found out I was on scout team again,” James Madison fourth-year junior linebacker Kelvin Azanama said. “I actually almost quit football after that day.” Spots on the scout team are reserved for those good enough to be on the roster, but not the two-deep. Think talented, but raw, freshmen or veterans that’ll do anything to help their teammates and coaches, but never contribute more than the occasional special teams rep on Saturdays. The job is vital to prepare starters for the opponent they’ll face, but there is no glory in it and players on the scout team only work as hard as they can in order to be promoted off of it. Azanama was assigned to the scout team for the third time in his career before the 2018 season, so he made it his mission not to be placed there ahead of this year and shed the scout-team label he was attached to. For the first time in his career, Azanama appeared on the depth chart and earned his first-career start at linebacker in the Dukes’ season opener at West Virginia on Aug. 31. He has eight tackles through two games, which is eight times as many as the one tackle he registered all of last season. This is how he changed the course of his career.

Willing To Do Whatever

Azanama said he didn’t know first-year James Madison linebackers coach Bryant Haines well when the two met in early January. But that wasn’t going to scare off Azanama — who Haines wouldn’t find on film or on a stat sheet from the previous season — as Haines settled into his new role after following Dukes coach Curt Cignetti from Elon to JMU. “I went to go talk with [Haines] and I said, ‘I’m willing to do whatever to get on the field,’” Azanama said. “I literally said that and it was my second ever time talking to him, but I had to say it because it was a shocker for me not to be able to contribute to the team last year. It was a big shocker for me and a very humbling moment.” According to Azanama, Haines told the linebacker to learn the defense and understand what the coaches would ask of him. A request to speak with Haines was denied since Cignetti doesn’t allow his assistant coaches to talk with the media during the season. “The number one thing is I had to learn the playbook,” Azanama said. “I had to learn this new defense and watching film was the first thing I chose to do. Then learning the defense gave me more confidence in going out there and doing my job to the best of my abilities, so watching film and getting confidence was number one.” Through the spring and into August training camp, the confidence and knowledge Azanama gained caught the attention of Haines and Cignetti. But it was magnified when All-Colonial Athletic Association linebacker Dimitri Holloway broke his hand a few days into practice last month and Azanama took the snaps in his place. “He had a really good fall camp,” Cignetti said. “He flies around and he’s really committed and into it. He studies the game. And he started the [West Virginia] game at WILL linebacker and then Dimitri came in, and then Kelvin also spelled Landan Word at MIKE, so he’s playing MIKE and WILL, which isn’t easy to do. “Where it becomes tricky is that the fits in the run game are different. The responsibilities are different. They’re two completely different positions, but then when you call a blitz and the team motions across the field, all of a sudden you may have two completely different guys blitzing. There’s a lot going on, so now to know all your assignments and proper fits in the run game, it’s a quite a task and he’s the only one we ask to do that.”

I Knew He Could Thrive