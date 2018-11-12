HARRISONBURG — After building an 11-point lead Friday on the road at East Carolina, James Madison found itself in a situation that was all too familiar a year ago. The Dukes had given up the lead and trailed by one with just seconds remaining.

But after losing 18 games last season by single-digits, and oh-so many of them on the road, this one was different. Senior Stuckey Mosley took the ball and went coast-to-coast, banking in the game winner at the buzzer and lifting JMU to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2007-08.

“It was nice to be on the other side of one of those,” Dukes third-year coach Louis Rowe said on the postgame radio broadcast.

If this is to be the season JMU basketball returns to prominence, taking down a well-coached program from the American Athletic Conference is a solid step in that direction. The next step could be 7 p.m. today at the Convocation Center when the Dukes play host to Bridgewater College.

If JMU takes care of the Eagles, the Dukes would start the season 3-0 for the first time since 1999-2000. It’s true, two of Madison’s first three opponents are local Division III schools, but the victory at ECU did nothing to dampen the optimism building in the Dukes’ locker room.

JMU has gotten predictably solid play out of its three returning starting guards. Mosley was the hero Friday. Matt Lewis has scored in double figures in both games while sophomore Darius Banks has been tremendous all around, averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and seven steals.

But what could be the best sign for the Dukes’ future is the development of depth in the frontcourt. Senior Develle Phillips struggled in the opener against Eastern Mennonite, but was hot early at ECU, finishing with nine points, four rebounds and two blocks.

There’s also been the noticeable improvement of sophomore power forward Dwight Wilson. Wilson, a 6-7 Tallahassee, Fla., product has come off the bench to put up big numbers in both games, averaging nine points and nine rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest.

“It’s a testament to trusting the process,” Wilson said. “Trusting the plan that JMU has for me. I’ve been in the gym developing and my teammates have been pushing me in the offseason workouts. It was just trusting the plan and trusting the family.”

Bridgewater, which opens its season against the Dukes before participating in a tournament at Eastern Mennonite, has its strength in the backcourt. The Eagles are led by last season’s ODAC Rookie of the Year, Dimetri Chambers, who averaged 15.3 points per game last season.

“Anytime you have the returning Rookie of the Year, he’s going to get a lot of attention,” Eagles coach Shawn Postiglione told the school’s website. “We’re hoping he can taking another step forward as a player and a leader for us this season.”

Chambers, a 5-11 Savannah, Ga. product, will certainly face a tough challenge against the bigger JMU guards.