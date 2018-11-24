HARRISONBURG — When Mike Houston needed to find a positive about having to play today, the James Madison coach didn’t have to think too hard.

“They were probably as dialed in last week in all three phases as we’ve been,” Houston said. “And I just thought we really played at a high level, so that was an enjoyable game from the standpoint of that’s the best game we’ve played all year because we played to our ability level.”

The Dukes’ (8-3) win-or-go-home contest against Delaware (7-4) in the first round of FCS playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium is set for 3 p.m.

It’s the first time since 2014 that JMU is appearing on the opening Saturday of the postseason. In each of the past two years, the team earned a national seed and bye into the second round en route to consecutive appearances in the national title game, winning the championship in 2016.

This past Sunday when the 24-team tournament field was unveiled, the coach and his players thought they had done enough to warrant a seed and have this Thanksgiving weekend off.

And all the reasons Houston and company probably thought that are the same ones for why they might believe it’s more beneficial to take the field without a one-week hiatus.

“I think we’re peaking at the perfect time with guys making plays, playing within the system and playing to their maximum capability,” JMU running back Trai Sharp said. “So it feels great that we’ve got a lot of momentum. It’s always good when you see your teammate make a big play and when you can make a big play for your team.”

JMU earned back-to-back victories over two teams — Rhode Island and Towson — with winning records in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Just a week ago against the Tigers, another playoff team, the Dukes dominated while using a season-best 395 rushing yards on offense to go along with four sacks and a forced fumble on defense for a 38-17 win. Sharp, running back Cardon Johnson and quarterback Ben DiNucci each rushed for more than 100 yards that afternoon and linebacker Dimitri Holloway tallied 14 tackles and defensive end John Daka had two sacks.

“We’re continuously growing,” Holloway said of the defense. “Just knowing that everybody is falling together within the pieces of the defense. We just got to make sure all of us know that doing our job is the most important thing and that if everybody does their job, we’ll all be good collectively.”

As JMU seems to be steamrolling into today’s postseason clash of conference foes, fellow Colonial Athletic Association member Delaware isn’t.

The Blue Hens dropped their last two games — at Stony Brook and versus Villanova — of the regular season to limp into their first playoff berth since 2010.

“It was kind of an interesting dynamic because we didn’t really finish the season how we would’ve liked to,” Delaware linebacker Colby Reeder said. “We were kind of down in the dumps after Saturday and we didn’t really know if we were going to get in [the playoffs] or not, but it ended up that we did get in, so our bad feelings about the few games went away and it became a fresh start to forget about the last few weeks.

“Now it’s do or die and everyone is on an equal playing field.”

When the two teams met last year, JMU escaped Newark, Del., with a 20-10 win as Sharp rushed for a career-high 185 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

JMU and Delaware did not play this season due to the CAA’s rotating schedule.

“The big thing that sticks out to me about Delaware is their physicality,” Sharp said. “They’ve got a big [running] back, a big defensive line, a big offensive line and we didn’t get a chance to see them this year, but we got a chance to see them on film when we were scouting other opponents. So they look like a pretty good football team.”

The Dukes have beaten CAA opponents during each of their last two runs in the playoffs, knocking off Stony Brook last year and beating New Hampshire the year before.

“They know us pretty well,” Houston said of Delaware. “That’s the thing. They know us really well. They know our personnel and [Delaware coach Danny] Rocco probably knows James Madison as well as anybody, and the matchup we had up at Delaware last year went right down to the wire. They played us as well as anybody and they’re a really strong football team.

“… But it’s the same thing for them and we know them pretty well, so it’s a deal where you’ve got two really good football teams squaring off in round one.”

Today’s winner advances to the second round and travels to face Patriot League champion and No. 8-seed Colgate next week at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y.