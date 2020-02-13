There isn’t anything certain regarding the next step, but Kyle McPherson knows it could put him closer to home.

McPherson, a James Madison product and second baseman in the San Francisco Giants organization, is on a quest to show he deserves a promotion from Single-A to Double-A.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” McPherson said. “I’m not guaranteed a spot on any team, but it’s up to me to get in there, perform in spring training and prove I belong on that roster.”

San Francisco’s Double-A affiliate is in Richmond and McPherson is from Chesapeake. Since chosen in the 26th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, he’s spent all of his time on the west coast – playing the majority of 2018 with short-season Single-A Salem-Kizer and the entirety of last year with advanced Single-A San Jose, where he hit .254.

He’s one of eight former Dukes nearing their report dates to a Minor League camp in either Arizona or Florida within the next month.

JMU doubled its total of alums playing affiliated professional baseball when four pitchers – Nick Robertson, Kevin Kelly, Dan Goggin, and Shelton Perkins – were drafted off last year’s team.

“JMU definitely helped me,” Robertson, a farmhand of the Los Angeles Dodgers, said. “The coaching staff there prepares you really well for the next level. They’re not just concerned about what you do in college, they care about what you do after college, too.”

Robertson was selected in the seventh round after posting a 1.01 ERA to go along with 54 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings in his redshirt junior year with the Dukes last spring. He pitched over the summer with the Ogden Raptors of the short-season Pioneer League and is hoping, just like Perkins and Goggin said they are, to leave this spring training with a full-season squad.

The consensus from the ex-JMU standouts is whatever level their big-league club assigns them to for the season is where they’ll play. But they will also use spring training as a launching pad to prove they deserve to start 2020 at least the level above where they finished in 2019.

Perkins (Baltimore Orioles), Goggin (New York Mets), and Kelly (Cleveland Indians) all played in rookie or short-season Single-A this past summer after departing JMU in the spring.

“I feel really good about my stuff,” said Perkins, who had a 2.04 ERA and struck out 23 hitters over 17.2 innings with the New York-Penn League’s Aberdeen IronBirds last summer in his first professional season.

“I’m really confident in it,” he said. “But just like everyone else, you don’t really know what else to expect going in there for the first time last year and you’re just hoping your work leading up to it was enough. I was just really trying to control what I could and throw my best stuff out there. I had some success and I’m looking to build off it this year and in the future.”

Goggin, a Philadelphia native who naturally grew up a Phillies fan, chuckled and said at the same time, “it was a little weird [wearing a Mets uniform] and right when I got drafted, I had a bunch of texts saying ‘Congratulations, but I’m not rooting for the Mets.’”