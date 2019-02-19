HARRISONBURG — Early in the season, almost any time James Madison coach Louis Rowe was asked about an individual player, his answer was the same.

How important was it to get those quality minutes off the bench from Greg Jones? Did you expect freshman point guard Deshon Parker to contribute so soon? How is Darius Banks adjusting to playing the four in a smaller lineup?

“We need everybody,” Rowe would say.

The third-year JMU coach would often follow it up with an apology, knowing perhaps it sounded dismissive or like coach-speak designed to conceal his true thoughts. It wasn’t until the past couple of weeks, as the Dukes have bounced back from a particularly miserable mid-season stretch, it became apparent how meaningful those three words have been.

JMU is playing its best basketball in months, sweeping a weekend homestand against Drexel and Delaware, teams that were sitting in the top half of the conference standings. The Dukes are just 12-15 and 5-9 in the Colonial Athletic Association, but they’ve won three of their past four and have gone from sitting all alone in last place to seventh in the CAA and just a game out of fifth.

It’s not a coincidence that the wins have come just as players up and down the roster have started to figure out their roles and significant contributions are coming from beyond JMU’s “big three” trio of scoring guards — Stuckey Mosley, Matt Lewis and Banks.

“We do rely heavily on Stuck, Banks and Matt,” Rowe said. “The way the season started, it’s easy for guys to not understand their significance. Everybody has a role. I tell people all the time, Denzel Washington is in a movie and he’s the headliner in the movie. But nobody is going to go watch a movie with just Denzel Washington in it.”

Mosley, the lone senior in the starting lineup, has earned his name on the marquee. His 17.6 points per game are fifth in the CAA and he’s carried the Dukes down the stretch of multiple games, including Saturday against Delaware when he scored 10 straight at one point to give JMU the lead for good.

But Mosley’s star power alone wouldn’t win a lot of ball games without the rest of the team falling in line around him.

Lewis, who early in the season was guilty of forcing his shot when the offense grew stagnant, has done a good job of distributing and taking care of the ball as of late, yet still knocks down clutch shots to average 15.3 points per game.

Parker, who barely looked to score when he first arrived at JMU, had 19 first-half points combined in the past two games and confidence in his jumper has opened the floor for his teammates. Off the bench, Madison has gotten solid production from Jones and Zach Jacobs in the paint as both sophomores have figured out their roles.

Jacobs, in particular, has developed into a defensive spark off the bench as the team’s leading shot blocker with 25 and someone who allows the Dukes to occasionally move into a trapping half-court defense.

Even senior Develle Phillips, who has seen his playing time dwindle, eagerly jumped off the bench for the first time in the game to guard Drexel’s final inbound pass Thursday, and freshman Matthew Urbach has gone from rarely getting off the bench in the first half of the season to spot minutes in conference play to help Lewis, Mosley and Banks get rest.

“That’s how teams win games, especially when you are our team right now,” Rowe said. “We’ve got to do all that stuff. That’s the stuff we’ve talked about in the locker room. We talked about Greg’s minutes when [Banks] fouled out. We talked about Stuckey’s charge. Zach, we threw him in knowing he was going to switch because he’s really good at that.”

Then there’s Dwight Wilson. The 6-foot-8, 265-pound sophomore forward had back-to-back double-doubles last week and has now more than held his own with potential first-team All-CAA picks Devontae Cacok of UNC Wilmington and Delaware’s Eric Carter.

“No doubt when he’s out there and healthy they are a different basketball team,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said of Wilson. “We had a hard time handling him. He’s a good young player that keeps getting better.”

While there’s certainly more optimism surrounding the Dukes, JMU faces some challenges in its final four regular-season games. This week, Madison makes the trip up north to take on Northeastern and Hofstra, the top two teams in the conference.

Keeping the momentum going won’t be easy, but JMU is feeling as good about it right now as they have in a long time.

“Zach, Greg are being aggressive. Deshon, he heard the message,” Rowe said. “Those guys came here to play and they have to know that I trust them. They are crucial to this team and they have definitely grown somewhat. They’ve taken a step. But I feel like there are many more steps for all of these guys.”