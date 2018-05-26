STONY BROOK, N.Y. — North Carolina clearly picked its poison early against James Madison.

The second-seeded Tar Heels stuck freshman Kayla Wood on Dukes senior attacker Kristen Gaudian, JMU’s leading scorer. Wood took out Gaudian from the game in the first half, holding her without a shot in the opening 30 minutes. But it did little to slow down JMU’s high-powered offense.

Senior Haley Warden scored four goals in the first half and Hanna Haven, Katie Kerrigan and Morgan Hardt added one each to help the Dukes enter halftime with an 8-4 lead and eventual 15-12 win in the NCAA Tournament semifinals in Stony Brook, N.Y.

“Kayla did a great job,” North Carolina coach Jenny Levy said. “Kayla is one of our freshman out there who started all year, a tremendous athlete. We weren’t sure [how] the matchups were going to unfold throughout the day, we obviously struggled one-on-one against them early on. I probably should have shifted our defense a little sooner, but we got it to 5-4 and we were getting stops, but we weren’t putting the ball in the back of the net.”

UNC couldn’t stick to its face-guarding approach with its deficit, and Gaudian went to work in the second half. She earned and buried free-position shots 42 seconds apart to break the game open in the second half and then gave the Dukes their largest lead of the game by muscling her way toward the goal and rocketing a shot home.

She finished with three goals and an assist on five shots, all in the second half, as the Dukes pulled away and advanced to Sunday’s national championship game.

“I was confident the whole game because we do have so many threats on the attacking end, we would be able to get the goals,” Gaudian said. “Going into the second half, I was even more motivated to get the ball and drive a little bit. But throughout the entire game, I was really confident in the attacking unit.”

Dougherty Stands Tall ... Again

Molly Dougherty continued her impressive redshirt freshman season with a sterling performance on the national stage.

The Alexandria native made nine saves in goal, her fifth such performance in her last eight games, coming up big for the Dukes with six first-half stops. She caught the opening shot of the game with her stick to set the tone and then continued to keep the Dukes calm as the Tar Heels made their runs in the first half.

She stopped a shot from Ela Hazar with 5:16 left to preserve JMU’s one-goal lead, and the Dukes would score 45 seconds later to kick-start a half-ending 3-0 run. The goalie then shut down a free-position attempt from Jamie Ortega, UNC’s leading goal scorer, with 1:44 to go that eventually led to Warden’s fourth goal of the game.

“She’s just mature beyond her years,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said. “She’s a redshirt freshman and she’s telling the defense to calm down, she’s making great decisions off of saves and came up big on a couple of 8-meter saves.”

Klaes-Bawcombe said Doughety oftentimes puts too much pressure on herself as the goalie and has to remind her that there are 11 other players whose job it is to prevent Dougherty from having to face a shot. That message was particularly important after the Dukes’ 15-12 win over Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament when Dougherty only made three saves.

The redshirt freshman bounced back with back-to-back nine-save performances, doing her job by making the timely saves to keep the momentum in JMU’s favor.

“Every time I look at her, I say ‘it’s not about you, Molly, it’s not about you,’ and I think she’s really bought into that,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “It’s hard, she’s the last line of defense and a lot of times goalies put a lot of pressure on themselves, but it takes 11 people to get to you. It’s not about you, Molly, we just need you to make one save here or there to help us stay in the game.”

Meeting Of The Families

Growing up in Eastport, N.Y., on Long Island, Rebecca Tooker said she remembered attending the Final Four when it was at Stony Brook University in 2012 and 2013.

She said she remembered thinking at the time how neat it would be to lead a team to the Final Four when it returned. The NCAA Tournament’s final weekend returned to Stony Brook, N.Y., in 2018 and Tooker is an anchor of the Dukes defense that has led JMU to the national championship game Sunday at noon.

She said it was a dream to see so much of her family in the stands while she took the field with her second family so close to her hometown.

“I’m still getting chills, it’s surreal that I’m on Long Island, I’m with my team, I’m with my family, I’ll just put it there that my James Madison team is my family,” Tooker said. “Just bringing those two together, really makes me the happiest person.”