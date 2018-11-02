HARRISONBURG — To this point, James Madison is doing what some of its Colonial Athletic Association counterparts are not able to.

“It’s something very difficult,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “But it’s something we try very hard to do, and I do think that depth is one reason why we’ve been able to overcome injury.”

Teams across the league had prominent players hurt and miss a few weeks or longer to negatively impact the outcome of their season.

JMU’s opponent for Saturday, New Hampshire, is the premier example.

Wildcats senior quarterback Trevor Knight, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 at Maine and was sidelined for a month. UNH starting offensive linemen Dayne Herron and Jack Carroll have both missed each of the past six games with injuries as well.

New Hampshire is 2-6 overall, 1-4 in the league and will miss the FCS postseason for the first time in 14 years after being tabbed at No. 7 in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 and being picked to finish second in the CAA only behind JMU in the conference’s preseason poll.

“I don’t know about anybody else,” Houston said, “but I think the one thing I try to do each year is I really try to look at our overall roster and our depth chart, and I try as best as I can to build as much quality, older depth at each position as we can.

“We are playing a lot of young players, but we’re not playing a lot of true freshmen.”

The Dukes lost senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and their most-seasoned defender, for the season late in August training camp due to turf toe. At the same time, fellow corners Curtis Oliver, a senior, and Charles Tutt, a redshirt junior, were working back from injuries they suffered last season.

“All of a sudden a group that you thought was going to be an extremely veteran group is really young,” Houston said.

Opposite of senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland, the Dukes used sophomores Wesley McCormick and Taurus Carroll until Oliver and Tutt were able to rejoin the rotation.