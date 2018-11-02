JMU Overcomes Injuries Its CAA Foes Can't
HARRISONBURG — To this point, James Madison is doing what some of its Colonial Athletic Association counterparts are not able to.
“It’s something very difficult,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “But it’s something we try very hard to do, and I do think that depth is one reason why we’ve been able to overcome injury.”
Teams across the league had prominent players hurt and miss a few weeks or longer to negatively impact the outcome of their season.
JMU’s opponent for Saturday, New Hampshire, is the premier example.
Wildcats senior quarterback Trevor Knight, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 at Maine and was sidelined for a month. UNH starting offensive linemen Dayne Herron and Jack Carroll have both missed each of the past six games with injuries as well.
New Hampshire is 2-6 overall, 1-4 in the league and will miss the FCS postseason for the first time in 14 years after being tabbed at No. 7 in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 and being picked to finish second in the CAA only behind JMU in the conference’s preseason poll.
“I don’t know about anybody else,” Houston said, “but I think the one thing I try to do each year is I really try to look at our overall roster and our depth chart, and I try as best as I can to build as much quality, older depth at each position as we can.
“We are playing a lot of young players, but we’re not playing a lot of true freshmen.”
The Dukes lost senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and their most-seasoned defender, for the season late in August training camp due to turf toe. At the same time, fellow corners Curtis Oliver, a senior, and Charles Tutt, a redshirt junior, were working back from injuries they suffered last season.
“All of a sudden a group that you thought was going to be an extremely veteran group is really young,” Houston said.
Opposite of senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland, the Dukes used sophomores Wesley McCormick and Taurus Carroll until Oliver and Tutt were able to rejoin the rotation.
Other starters JMU has played without this season include junior linebacker Landan Word, who missed the first six weeks with a collarbone problem, sophomore tight end Clayton Cheatham (foot), sophomore defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa (undisclosed) and sophomore kicker Ethan Ratke (undisclosed).
Backups with less game experience replaced Word, Cheatham and Atariwa.
“They get reps during the week, too,” JMU defensive coordinator Bob Trott said of his second- and third-teamers. “And we talk about ‘you’ve got to be ready, you’re one play away,’ and the older guys are pretty good at picking up things like that and we rely on the older guys to teach the younger guys. But younger guys have got to pay attention to what’s going on in the meeting because when they get out there, we expect them to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Linebacker KeShaun Moore racked up 28 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack while filling in for Word.
Senior Robert Carter Jr., who plays on JMU’s four major special teams units — punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return — said he helps his teammates that appear on special teams depth charts for the first time after an injury to a fellow special-teamer or after an injury to an offensive or defensive starter elevates a special teams starter to one of those units.
Carter also serves the defense as a backup at outside linebacker.
“We have definitely a younger team than in the past couple of years,” Carter said. “So we have to preach that, just so everyone knows, you never know when you’re going to get that opportunity and you’re never going to know when that man in front of you is going to go down. You always have to be prepared.
“And we treat everyone the same as far as digging into the game plan, getting scouting reports weekly and getting down to the nitty-gritty when it comes to learning about the other team. So we just try to hold everyone to that standard and make sure everyone knows that in order to be successful in this league, especially late in the season, that things are going to happen that we have no control over. We just want to be mature and try to put it in the back of your mind that you never know because it could be your time next.”
Houston said he’s tried implement that mindset with his teams ever since he began coaching and that he only had his approach reaffirmed when he led Lenoir-Rhyne to the Division II national title game in 2013 using a few different quarterbacks.
“We lost our starting quarterback in Game 9,” Houston said. “So we played the backup and we get in the second-round [playoff] game, and he goes out. Then, we play a third-team kid that I wouldn’t even let throw a pass on the scout team and he takes us to the national championship game.
“… There are so many examples like that where our players have been seen ready to play and then getting that opportunity. Making the most of it can make all the difference for a team or all the difference in a career for a player.”
Villanova, Rhode Island and Elon are others all feeling the difficult consequences of significant losses.
Villanova has dropped to 3-5 overall and is still without a conference win while dealing with quarterback Zach Bednarczyk (shoulder) being in and out of the lineup since the Wildcats’ 3-1 start that included a win over FBS Temple. Rhode Island is 2-2 since quarterback JaJuan Lawson (knee) was hurt. The Rams began the year winning three of their first four games.
Elon beat JMU last month in Harrisonburg, but lost running back Malcolm Summers for the year when he re-injured his hamstring on a 59-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run. The week after, Elon quarterback Davis Cheek tore his ACL.
The Phoenix are 1-1 since, and whether or not they remain in play for a league title or a playoff berth could come down to whether or not they can move on effectively without Summers and Cheek.