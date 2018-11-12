HARRISONBURG — Coming off an emotional road victory, James Madison’s return to the Convocation Center to take on neighboring Bridgewater College wasn’t always pretty.

But in the process of picking up a 82-59 win, it was clear the Dukes were just too much — Stuckey Mosley too talented, Dwight Wilson too big — for the Division III Eagles. Tougher tests await JMU, but Louis Rowe’s team improved to 3-0, something no Dukes team has done since the 1999-2000 season.

“As long as we can watch the film and teach and those guys are receptive to the teaching, we can build on it,” Rowe said. “That’s what’s positive about these games. The main thing I like is that we won. I want them to enjoy the fact they won a game. I never want to go into the locker room of a game we won and have so much negative to say.”

Mosley finished with 14 points, two steals and two assists for the Dukes while Wilson came off the bench for his first career double-double. The Tallahassee, Fla., product finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs.

It was the second consecutive game in double figure scoring for Wilson and the second time this season with at least 12 rebounds.

“I’m just playing hard,” Wilson said. “That’s really all it comes down to. I did put a lot of work in in the offseason and I’m glad it’s starting to show. It’s causing my teammates to show a little more trust in me in certain situations and I can help the team a little more, especially when we need a little energy spark.”

It was a season-opening, exhibition for the Eagles, but Bridgewater played like a team in mid-season form early on. Junior guard Chandler Murray knocked down a pair of early 3-pointers as the Eagles opened up a 16-11 lead seven-and-a-half minutes into the game.

But even as JMU’s guards struggled throughout much of the first half, the Dukes’ size in the middle was too much for Bridgewater. The. 6-7, 260-pound Wilson came off the bench and scored 10 quick points for JMU, which helped the Dukes open up a 20-point lead late in the first half.

“They took it right to us,” Rowe said. “We had to battle all night. The score is not even indicative of we had a battle. That’s a tribute to them and we definitely have some work to do the next couple days.”

As Mosley, coming off his buzzer-beating performance in Friday’s win at East Carolina, began to heat up from the outside with back-to-back 3-pointers, thoughts of a Bridgewater upset evaporated before the intermission.

Ken Stanciel led Bridgewater with 17 points and eight rebounds and Davrion Grier added 13 points for the Eagles, who open their regular season Friday.

“I feel like the guys competed hard,” Grier said. “We had three or four freshmen that were playing for us. We competed hard given the hand we were dealt and I feel like that’s a good sign for us.”

Bridgewater threw multiple defensive looks at the Dukes, including mixing zone and man-to-man and various presses. In turn, JMU experimented with different lineups and tried some different things of their own defensively.

While the Eagles stifled sophomore Matt Lewis into eight points on 3 of 10 shooting, Darius Banks, who came in averaging 20.5 points per game, found himself playing out of position at times, but figured out ways to get buckets.

Banks finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in what’s been a terrific all-around start for the sophomore.

“I just adapt to what I have to do,” Banks said. “I like being on the high post because I’m a good passer, so I get players open and can look for passes where my teammates can be.”

Up next for the Dukes is a Friday trip to Charlotte to take on a 49ers team coached by former Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez. Charlotte is coming off a come-from-behind upset of Oklahoma State.