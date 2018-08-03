HARRISONBURG — The three-week crash course is here for James Madison football. Today, JMU and third-year coach Mike Houston open training camp in preparation for the 2018 season. The Dukes come off a national runner-up finish in 2017 after winning the FCS title the year before. Over that time, they have captured back-to-back outright Colonial Athletic Association championships. To remain in contention for a return to Frisco, Texas — and keep its stronghold on the CAA — JMU must first answer a few key questions over the next month. The team will practice 20 times and hold intrasquad scrimmages twice before its first game on Sept. 1 at N.C. State.

Who Starts At Quarterback?

For the second time in his tenure at JMU, Houston has a decision to make at the most important position. “We’ve got to pick the right person,” Houston said. “But we don’t need Superman at quarterback. “We need a guy that makes the right decisions, gets us in the right plays, gets the ball where it needs to be, doesn’t make the big mistake, is efficient with the distribution of the football and is a positive leader in the huddle and on the sideline. That’s the guy we need.” Two summers ago, camp culminated with Houston selecting Bryan Schor as the starter over South Carolina transfer Connor Mitch. Schor led the Dukes to consecutive championship games, won a Dudley Award and was the CAA’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2016. This competition pits another transfer, ex-Pittsburgh quarterback Ben DiNucci, against Schor’s former backup, junior Cole Johnson. They split reps in the spring, through summer workouts and will do so again until Houston settles on one. “Certainly, we have multiple guys that can do it,” Houston said. “We just have to find which guy can do it most consistently the best.”

Can JMU Continue Leaving Its DBs In Single Coverage?

Highlighted best perhaps in postseason performances like its 65-7 romp of Sam Houston State in the 2016 quarterfinal and its 26-7 win over Stony Brook in the 2017 second round, a staple of Madison’s menacing defense has been the ability to matchup one-on-one on the perimeter with opposing receivers, tight ends and running backs. Houston and third-year defensive coordinator Bob Trott leaned on safeties and cornerbacks to stay in single coverage while bringing extra pressure to disrupt opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks. Corners Rashad Robinson, Jimmy Moreland and Curtis Oliver are back for their senior seasons, but new athletes will step in at safety. Trott, who also coaches safeties, must get Ohio State transfer Wayne Davis, as well as junior Adam Smith and sophomore D’Angelo Amos, prepped to defend in man whether they’re tasked with a covering a speedy slot receiver, a make-you-miss runner out of the backfield or a tight end barreling down the field.

How Many RBs Are In The Game At Once?

As senior running back Trai Sharp said, the Dukes’ backfield is “way deeper” than it’s been in recent seasons. Sharp is one of three seniors back at the position along with Marcus Marshall and Cardon Johnson. Percy Agyei-Obese and Central Florida transfer Jawon Hamilton are sophomores. At last week’s CAA media day, Sharp and Houston said it was possible for the Dukes to play multiple running backs at one time. These next three weeks provide an opportunity for offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick to figure out what skill sets of each back fits a particular formation or set of plays the best.

What Does The DL Depth Look Like?