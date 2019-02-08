HARRISONBURG — There is a clear checklist future football prospects with hopes of earning a scholarship offer to play at James Madison should keep in mind.

Whether it was intentional or not, first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti laid out what he values most as he welcomed JMU’s 2019 recruiting class during his National Signing Day press conference.

“There are a lot of intangible things that go into developing to your fullest potential,” Cignetti said. “When we’re recruiting people, I want to look at that transcript. I want to see what he did in ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade. I want to see how many absences are on that transcript because I think there are telling signs in terms of what you’re getting and the habits that the prospect may have as he enters your program.

“Choices, decisions, habits, thoughts and priorities go a long way in helping people realize their fullest potential, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Cignetti, who signed five prospects on Wednesday to complete the Dukes’ 13-man class and who said him and his staff have already started on the one for 2020, didn’t stop there either.

The former recruiting coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama, Cignetti, said he has more high school standouts interested in inking with Madison than he had eager to sign on with him at Elon or Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania – his two previous head-coaching stops.

At Elon, Cignetti and his assistants offered and tried to land some of the same prospects in the 2019 class – Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) linebacker Julio Ayamel, Shelby (N.C.) cornerback Dorian Davis, Good Counsel defensive end Jalen Green, Terry Sanford (Fayetteville, N.C.) offensive lineman Tanner Morris, Good Counsel running back Latrele Palmer and West Orange (N.J.) safety Jordan White – that instead committed and signed with JMU.

“The funny thing was I wasn’t really showing Elon any interest because my whole standpoint was if I’m going FCS, I’m going to JMU,” Ayamel said.