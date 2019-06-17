HARRISONBURG — James Madison has about as close to a fully stocked roster for the next two seasons as any college basketball program can count on. Still, JMU is in the midst of a huge recruiting week.

Saturday marked the first day college coaches could call rising junior high school prospects, and with just one scholarship currently available for the 2020 recruiting class, the class of 2021 has become a key for the Dukes, who by the time those recruits get to college will be replacing the current junior class consisting of Matt Lewis, Darius Banks, Dwight Wilson and Zach Jacobs.

Saturday, JMU extended a pair of offers to 2021 prospects, Louisburg, N.C., point guard Elijah Jamison and 6-7 forward Ian Schieffelin from Loganville, Ga. Of course, it was hardly a case of the Dukes just getting started pursuing players finishing up their sophomore years.

Programs were previously allowed to extend scholarship offers and invitations to visit campus through high school and AAU coaches or other third parties and JMU had already offered multiple players in the 2021 class. That includes Washington DC area small forward Terrence Butler Jr., who visited JMU earlier in the week.

Butler, whose sister Tasia is a former Dukes women’s player who just finished her master’s degree at JMU, had early offers from Madison and Drexel. He began hearing for several more programs Saturday, including Kansas, Georgetown, Virginia Tech, George Mason and several other mid-majors.

“The visit was great,” Butler said of his trip to Harrisonburg. “I had a chance to meet the team and watch a practice and it gave me a chance to see how hard the team works and the coaches attention to detail especially on the defensive end. Recruiting is going good I’ve been contacted by a lot of schools many I didn’t even realize had me on their radar.”

With Antanee Pinkard the lone senior on JMU’s 2019-20 roster, the Dukes currently have but one scholarship available for the 2020 class and it’s looking more and more like they may use it on a post player.

Jamille Reynolds, a 6-10 power forward from Tampa, Fla., who visited JMU in October, recently cut his list to five — Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Central Florida and South Carolina — taking JMU out of consideration.

But Louis Rowe and his staff recently offered Richmond product Burke Smith, a skilled 6-11 center who has several other offers including William & Mary, Richmond, Northeastern, Elon and George Mason.

Saturday, JMU offered 2020 power forward Dean Rieber from Greensboro, N.C., and had previously given an offer to another North Carolina big man, CJ Huntley from Davidson Day school.

Smith, Huntley and several other prospects of interest will be in the area next weekend as a live evaluation period for private school players begins at Blue Ridge School in neighboring Greene County.

Davidson Day, one of 18 schools from up and down the East Coast participating in the event, boasts another player with a JMU offer, 2020 shooting guard Jackson Threadgill.

“Jackson and CJ Huntley are two guys who have offers,” Davidson Day coach Ron Johnson said. “I think Jackson could really fit at JMU. He’s 6-5 and a good shooter and really good ball handler. CJ is 6-10 and could still grow. He’s working really hard and getting better every day. We were at JMU for a team camp last year and they really liked both of them and they’ve continued to improve.”