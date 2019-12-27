The last trip Shane Montgomery made to Frisco, Texas, didn’t allow for him to leave with a win.

“I was on the other side at Youngstown State,” Montgomery, the first-year James Madison offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said.

For eight seasons, Montgomery held the same job for Youngstown State and was in that role when the Dukes topped the Penguins 28-14 on Jan. 7, 2017 for the 2016 FCS national championship.

The title was the second in school history for JMU.

Next month Montgomery could help the Dukes earn their third. Though many JMU players have matched up with North Dakota State in the 2016 semifinals and 2017 national championship game, no coach on staff has more experience against North Dakota State than Montgomery because of his stint in the Missouri Valley Conference with the Penguins.

The Dukes (14-1) and Bison (15-0) meet on Jan. 11 in Texas for this year’s crown.

“I know we got our work cut out for us,” Montgomery said. “But you know what you’re going to get with ‘em. They’re solid. They don’t hurt themselves. They’re going to be a very physical team. Their defense will probably be very similar with what I saw over eight years.”

In eight games from 2010 through 2017 against North Dakota State, Montgomery’s Youngstown State offenses averaged 18.1 points, 335 total yards, 157 rushing yards and 197 passing yards per game against the Bison.

JMU enters the championship bout with the second-best scoring offense (41.3 points per game) in all of FCS.

Montgomery said the Dukes need efficiency in all areas to beat North Dakota State.

“Offensively, they’re probably a little bit different,” Montgomery said. “They’ve got an electric quarterback [Trey Lance] right now that’s a little bit better athlete than [former quarterback] Easton Stick was and he hasn’t turned the ball over all year and that’s unbelievable for a freshman.

“But we’re here and it comes down to a one-game season. The talk was that it would come down to us [JMU and North Dakota State] and you never know because you’ve got to take it week to week, but both of us have taken care of what we needed to do, and it’s 60 minutes of football to see who wins it all.”