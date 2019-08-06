HARRISONBURG — James Madison is close to finalizing its traditional television package for football, according to assistant athletic director Kevin Warner.

“We are optimistic that all six home games will have TV availability,” Warner said Tuesday, “and that we can announce within the next few weeks.”

Warner said some of the game contracts are finished and others are close to being done.

“Once they are all finalized, we will release the full package,” he said.

Last year, all five regular-season JMU home games were televised regionally on NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington-Plus or Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

Last month, the Colonial Athletic Association and FloSports announced the league’s digital streaming schedule. The Dukes will appear on FloSports six times — vs. Morgan State (Sept. 14), at Elon (Sept. 28), at Stony Brook (Oct. 6), vs. Villanova (Oct. 12), at William & Mary (Oct. 19) and at Rhode Island (Nov. 23) — this fall. And while FloSports maintains exclusivity on the digital side, league members are free to do what they want with their local linear television rights.