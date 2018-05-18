HARRISONBURG – James Madison’s Sept. 1 opener at N.C. State is set for a noon kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, the Wolfpack announced on Friday.

It will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

The game marks the fourth straight contest JMU will play airing on the ESPN family of networks, dating back to the 2017 postseason when the Dukes hosted Weber State (ESPN2) and South Dakota State (ESPNU) and met North Dakota State (ESPN2) in Frisco, Texas for the FCS national championship.

This clash is the first JMU regular-season contest since 2015 that will be shown on national television. That season NBC Sports Network televised a Colonial Athletic Association game between the Dukes and rival William & Mary from Williamsburg.

JMU has won two of its last three against FBS foes – winning at SMU 48-45 in 2015 and at East Carolina 34-14 last season. North Carolina beat JMU 56-28 in 2016.

N.C. State is paying JMU $425,000 for the trip.