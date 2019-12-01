Saturday’s second-round playoff game will mark the first time James Madison and Monmouth meet.

But it won’t be the last.

The Dukes and the Hawks have inked a future home-and-home series, according to JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner.

JMU hosts Monmouth on Sept. 14, 2024 at Bridgeforth Stadium and will make the return trip to face the Hawks on Sept. 13, 2025 at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, N.J.

Monmouth won the Big South Conference this season and its first playoff game on Saturday by beating Holy Cross 44-27.

The series with Monmouth is the second of its kind that the Dukes have added to their future slate in recent months. In October, JMU announced a home-and-home series with Big Sky member Weber State, sending the Dukes to Utah in 2021 and having the Wildcats visit Harrisonburg in 2022.

JMU now has two non-league games scheduled for 2025 as it will go to FBS Virginia Tech one week after its trip to Monmouth.