HARRISONBURG — There is plenty of responsibility for Riley Stapleton as James Madison readies to open preseason practice Friday.

The 6-foot-5 junior receiver returns as the Dukes’ go-to pass catcher after last postseason when he emerged with two 100-yard playoff performances. And considering JMU begins its August with an open quarterback competition, Stapleton must build rapport with both signal-callers — Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson.

“The only adjustment that I’ve really noticed going into camp in my redshirt junior season is really the leadership part of being an older guy,” Stapleton said. “That feeling of making it or being the number one guy doesn’t really mean much to me because it still feels like I have to prove myself every day to know if I’m close to reaching my potential as a player or leader.”

Stapleton isn’t the only one on the roster looking to add to their duties as standout or role player to one of the key cogs that help motivate and push teammates toward another trip to Frisco, Texas.

Most of those who guided the Dukes in each of the past two years have now graduated — former quarterback Bryan Schor, offensive tackle Aaron Stinnie, defensive end Andrew Ankrah and safety Raven Greene.

“Our culture is still the same,” senior running back Trai Sharp said. “We were lucky to have guys like Bryan and Ankrah to instill those good qualities in my class, the seniors this year. We’re passing that along, getting guys to buy in.

“We definitely built that over the summer.”

Stapleton and Sharp are part of coach Mike Houston’s nine-man leadership council along with sophomore long snapper Daniel Caracciolo, junior defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter, senior quarterback and holder Hunter Etheridge, sixth-year senior running back Cardon Johnson, junior center Mac Patrick, senior cornerback Rashad Robinson and senior safety Grant Westbrook.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how that formulates, but we’re seeing more and more of those guys,” Houston said. “I’ve got nine guys on it now and I always want 12. We don’t know who those other three are, but we’re working on that. But those nine guys I feel really good about.”

Houston said he thinks the next set of team leaders could come from that group.

“Rashad and Trai, in their own manor, are going to be leaders for us,” Houston said last week at CAA media day. “I think certainly that Ron’Dell Carter has emerged as a great leader on the defensive side of the ball. And I’ll tell you what, no one [at media day] may know what his name is, but I promise you they’ll know his name at the end of the year. He’s set to have a really special year. I’m really excited about him.

“Ron’Dell is respected in our locker room and he does things right in all areas of his life. He is the hardest worker in that weight room, so he doesn’t just talk. He does.

“If Cardon Johnson is healthy and playing, he’ll be one because he’s the guy that’s been here. He’s the alpha dog. That’s his personality and I think you’ll see others emerge. I think you’ll see Riley emerge and I think you’ll see some of those offensive linemen emerge, and maybe it won’t be the older ones. Maybe it’ll be the younger ones — Liam Fornadel, Jake Glavin — because they have those intangibles of leadership in them.”

Robinson said he feels it’s important to stress what made the Dukes’ defense successful in the past to new defensive starters rising on the depth chart.

JMU had the No. 1 scoring defense (11.1 points per game) in all of FCS last season while racking up the most interceptions (31) and total sacks (51) in the country.

“We all can know the scheme, but you can never have enough chemistry together,” Robinson said. “If all 11 guys are clicking, then we’re a hard team to beat. That goes for any team, but for us in camp it’s going to be a really great experience bonding together and working on that chemistry with all 11.”