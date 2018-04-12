HARRISONBURG — One question brought out the same pregnant pause from everybody in James Madison’s women’s basketball program.

When asked to describe this past season, the silence lingered while coaches and players alike tried to formulate the proper response. The most common words were “roller coaster” and “unfulfilled,” signs of the program’s lofty status among mid-majors in recent years.

For the second straight season, the Dukes fell short of their goal of winning the Colonial Athletic Association title, but they made their 13th straight appearance in the postseason. That juxtaposition makes evaluating JMU’s 23-11 season difficult to judge.

“We developed into the team that we wanted to be,” junior Logan Reynolds said. “It didn’t end up the way we wanted, but we came together. At the beginning of the year, we would have been blown out by 20 by some teams, but we came together, we worked hard and we were a better version of ourselves at the end of the year.”

The change came during the Dukes’ Christmas break between the end of a dreadful 4-7 non-conference schedule and the start of CAA play. JMU was out of sync for most of the opening two months, handily defeating the teams it should beat and struggling to stay competitive with the more rigorous tests on the slate.

Those five days away from campus between the Dukes’ 67-36 win over Bryant on Dec. 21 and when the team returned to practice ahead of the CAA opener at Hofstra acted like a refresh button for the players.

“We came out thinking we had something to prove,” senior Tasia Butler said. “Our non-conference schedule was very challenging, but we took every game as a lesson. We analyzed every film that we ever had early on and tried to correct each mistake — big or small — and we took everything as a critiquing moment for us.”

For coach Sean O’Regan most of the frustration came to a head after JMU’s lackluster 82-54 loss at Dayton on Dec. 17. There were many conversations between the second-year coach and his players, including a very “passionate” one with Reynolds.

After that meeting, Reynolds transformed into a different player, becoming the missing link JMU needed on both ends of the floor. She was the head of the Dukes’ ferocious defense that finished in a near deadlock with Drexel atop the CAA in scoring while also stepping into her potential as a floor general on offense.

O’Regan pointed to Reynolds as the catalyst of JMU’s midseason turnaround.

“She’s the one for me that helps us connect as a whole,” O’Regan said. “It’s the way I coached her some, too, early, but her ability to lead, ability to connect people, her unselfishness — which I know people are moaning and groaning about because she’s too unselfish — I give her a lot of credit for our connection.

“She was one of the biggest keys for us this year figuring out how to win.”

It was her impact on the defense that stood out the most. The junior finished second in the CAA in steals during conference play with 2.3 per game, but she also deflected dozens of other passes to spearhead the unit.

Reynolds said what allowed the defense to come into its own during conference play was adopting O’Regan’s emphasis on being the aggressor in every situation and dictating the game to the opponent.

“We needed to punch first, essentially, so we had that attack mindset,” Reynolds said. “That’s his mentality and we didn’t grasp that in the beginning. When we did, the pieces fell together. When we weren’t in sync, we weren’t taking it. That was his mantra and theme for the season is just go out and take it and do what you do.”

Although the non-conference schedule proved to be more difficult than many anticipated, those losses served as the springboard to JMU’s success later in the season. The Dukes shared the CAA regular-season title with Drexel and shook off a 4-7 start to win 20 games for the 13th straight season.

Yet those accolades only mean so much to a program whose success is correlated to how well it performs in March. And that is what everyone will

“I think taking the hits we took during the non-conference is the reason we got that trophy” O’Regan said, pointing at the regular season championship trophy in his office. “We learned not to take anything for granted, but when it came down to winning three games in three days, we didn’t click at the right time during that.

“You’ve got a regular-season championship tied, which I’m proud of, but I’m still a little unfulfilled, which is good for my offseason.”