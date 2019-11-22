He had a week to ponder how he could’ve done it differently.

But Dimitri Holloway plays at one speed and wasn’t going to be bothered by it.

“I was pretty anxious to get out there and play ball again,” Holloway, the James Madison senior linebacker, said. “So throughout the whole week of practice, it was just something extra about me knowing I’d be able to get back out there and make sure I didn’t get kicked out of the following game.”

During the Dukes’ win over New Hampshire on Nov. 9, Holloway got called for targeting and was ejected in the first quarter after colliding with Wildcats quarterback Max Brosmer. Holloway bounced back to earn Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week honors for his game-high 15 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in JMU’s 48-6 win over Richmond this past weekend.

The No. 2 Dukes wrap up their regular-season schedule this Saturday at Rhode Island at noon.

“I could try to pull up a little better,” Holloway said about the play that got him ejected against New Hampshire. “I know I tried my best to pull up, but my momentum was already going forward so there wasn’t much I could do. I guess I could just angle my body in a better way to try to avoid the helmet to helmet. That’d be the best thing.”

As Holloway lowered his body to tackle Brosmer, who escaped from the pocket for a few yards with his feet, Brosmer slid and their helmets clashed.

The penalty wasn’t initially called on the field, but was determined to be targeting after officials went to video review.

“I know you’re supposed to run through the ball carrier and that’s my main goal,” Holloway, JMU’s leading tackler with 94 total take downs through 11 weeks, said. “And when they’ve got a quick shot like that out of nowhere, it kind of shocks you just like it does everyone else in the stadium. So it’s just one of those things that you’ve got to be conscious of when you’re out there, especially when it’s a quarterback running.”

Holloway, who didn’t allow the penalty that had occurred the previous Saturday to slow him down, registered his fourth double-digit tackling performance of the season with his 15 against the Spiders. He had 13 tackles in the season-opening loss at West Virginia, 10 in the overtime win at Stony Brook and 13 in the victory over Towson.

One more tackle will give him 300 total tackles in his career at JMU.

“He’s been a very consistent player throughout his career,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “Was injured early in camp and we didn’t have until the Wednesday of the first week and had a great game against West Virginia, so Dimitri is sort of the glue and is a very instinctive player and he’s got the respect of the defense.”

Holloway said he was just eager to return to the field.

“I had to lock in for the past game we played against Richmond,” Holloway said. “Just knowing that they had a tricky offense, my eyes had to be in the right spot and the main thing that [the coaching staff] told us all week was to fly around, so that’s what I tried to do.”