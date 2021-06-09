JMU Kickoff Times Announced

On Wednesday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced start times for the coming fall season.

James Madison will mostly play afternoon contests with the exception of its season opener on Sept. 4, when the Dukes host Morehead State in non-conference action at 6 p.m.

JMU’s first CAA contest of the campaign, on Sept. 11 against Maine, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Family Weekend matchup against Villanova on Oct. 9 is slated for 2 p.m. and the Dukes’ homecoming contest, a non-conference bout against Campbell (Nov. 6.), will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Other home start times for JMU are set for 2 p.m. against Elon (Oct. 30) and 2 p.m. against Towson (Nov. 20).

The Dukes’ road kickoff times at New Hampshire (Oct. 2, 3:30 p.m.), at Richmond (Oct. 16, 2 p.m.), at Delaware (Oct. 23, 3 p.m.) and at William & Mary (Nov. 13, 3:30 p.m.) have also been set.

Kickoff for JMU’s marquee non-conference road trek to defending Big Sky champion Weber State on Sept. 18 will be announced at a later date.