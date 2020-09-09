DukesofJMU - JMU Keeps Momentum In Recruiting

They’re not slowing down their recruiting efforts.

James Madison coaches have continued to build its 2021 class efficiently in spite of not being able to play a season this fall.

The Dukes have picked up three pledges since Aug. 29 – Varina’s (Henrico) Jailin Walker, Lake Braddock’s (Burke) Maxwell James and Tuscarora’s (Leesburg) Matei Fitz.

“We got a great brand and the high school student athletes recognize that,” second-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said last month shortly after JMU opted to suspend its football season until the spring because of coronavirus concerns.

At the time, Cignetti had mentioned putting a pause on taking commitments because of all the uncertainty regarding when exactly the Dukes would play again, but it appears that hold has been lifted.

The pledges of Walker, James and Fitz give JMU 13 commitments in its 2021 group to this point. In comparison, last year at this time the Dukes had just eight commitments in the fold for its 2020 class.

This current class also features more highly rated prospects – for whatever stars are worth – than the previous class did.

According to Rivals.com, five three-star players and two two-star prospects help create the Dukes’ 2021 class currently.

Cherokee (Marlton, N.J.) offensive lineman Josh Toner, who committed to JMU in June, is the No. 34 ranked prospect in the Garden State by the recruiting service. In Virginia, Northside (Roanoke) tight end Zach Horton and Stone Bridge (Ashburn) linebacker Skylar Martin rank as the 44th and 45th best players in the Commonwealth respectively.