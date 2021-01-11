DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Wild Card Weekend

In his postseason debut, Jimmy Moreland notched three tackles, but the Washington Football Team was eliminated and he was lone James Madison alum playing in action not to win on Wild Card Weekend.

Moreland, a former seventh-round draft choice of Washington in 2019, played 34 percent of the squad’s defensive snaps and 30 percent of its special-teams snaps, in the 31-23 loss to the No. 5-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Fourth-seeded Washington, which won the NFC East, featured Moreland in the contest as its slot cornerback where he started five times and played in all 16 regular-season games this campaign. He was tasked with defending in pass coverage against the Bucs’ inside receivers and tight ends, but got beat by Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown for a score on a 36-yard throw from quarterback Tom Brady during the opening quarter.

Including Saturday’s playoff game, Moreland had 47 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup for the year.

On the winning side, ex-Dukes offensive linemen Josh Wells and Aaron Stinnie advance with Tampa Bay to meet the No. 2-seed New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend. Wells was active and appeared in the game on six special-teams snaps on Saturday while Stinnie was inactive against Washington.

In the AFC, safety Dean Marlowe and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills topped the No. 7-seed Indianapolis Colts, 27-24 in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday.

Marlowe didn’t register any stats, but played on defense and on special teams. It was Buffalo’s first playoff win in 25 years.

There were other former JMU players coaching in the postseason this past weekend. Pittsburgh Steelers assistant wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart graduated from JMU in 2016 before finishing his college playing career with the University of Charleston (W.Va.). And Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, a longtime NFL assistant, was a four-year letterman with the Dukes and wrapped up his college playing days in 1999.