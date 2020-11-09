DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 9

For the second time this fall a former James Madison defensive back notched the first interception of his NFL career.

This past Thursday, ex-Dukes safety Raven Greene tallied a tackle, a pass breakup and his first career interception to boost the Green Bay Packers in their 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

It was Greene’s first game back since missing Green Bay’s previous contest with an oblique injury. He has 15 tackles, three pass breakups, a sack and the interception this season.

Greene graduated from JMU as the Dukes’ all-time leader in interceptions with 14 after the 2017 campaign, but that mark was broken by former cornerback Jimmy Moreland the following fall. Moreland, a member of the Washington Football Team, recorded his first pro pick in Week 1.

On Sunday, Moreland had three tackles in Washington’s home loss to the New York Giants.

In Orchard Park, N.Y., the Buffalo Bills knocked off the Seattle Seahawks, 44-34, to improve to an AFC East-best 7-2. For Buffalo, safety Dean Marlowe had a tackle and a pass breakup.

Greene, Marlowe and Moreland were each All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team defensive backs during their stays at JMU.

Last year’s CAA Offensive Player of the Year and ex-Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci was benched for the Dallas Cowboys’ home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. DiNucci started the previous Sunday for Dallas, threw for 180 yards and rushed for 22 yards, but the Cowboys’ offense scored only nine points in their loss at Philadelphia. So the organization decided to go in a different direction, promoting Garrett Gilbert to starter and Cooper Rush to backup while demoting DiNucci to third string. He was inactive on Sunday.

Rookie defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was inactive for the Indianapolis Colts in their loss to Baltimore.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had offensive linemen Josh Wells and Aaron Stinnie active for their Sunday Night Football showdown against NFC South rival New Orleans. It was the first time Stinnie was activated for a game this season. Bucs starting guard Ali Marpet was out with a concussion, which allowed Stinnie to suit up.

The New York Jets and tight end Daniel Brown play tonight against the New England Patriots.